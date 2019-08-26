Starbucks is rolling out a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, its first new pumpkin drink in over a decade

caption The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew combines cold brew with vanilla and real pumpkin flavoring, pumpkin cream cold foam, and pumpkin spice topping. source Starbucks

Starbucks is adding a new pumpkin-flavored beverage to its menu for the first time since it rolled out the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003.

The brand’s new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew combines its cold brew coffee with vanilla and real pumpkin flavoring, pumpkin cream cold foam, and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.

In addition to the new drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines, and Cat Cake Pop will all return to menus this fall.

Starbucks’ new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and its entire line of fall products will arrive in stores across the US and Canada starting Tuesday.

Fall is on the horizon, and that means the season of Pumpkin Spice Latte is finally upon us once again.

But this year, Starbucks is adding a new pumpkin-flavored beverage for the first time since rolling out its original autumn heavy hitter in 2003.

Starbucks’ new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will arrive in stores nationwide starting Tuesday.

The drink, which boasts 250 calories and costs $4.45 for a grande, combines the brand’s cold brew coffee with vanilla and real pumpkin flavoring, pumpkin cream cold foam, and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping – a mixture of clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

caption Starbucks’ new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. source Starbucks

The new beverage, which is decidedly less sweet than the Pumpkin Spice Latte and has 130 fewer calories in a grande, joins a lineup of Starbucks’ beloved fall drinks and treats.

In addition to the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Latte, old fall favorites like the Salted Caramel Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines, and Cat Cake Pop will all return to menus for autumn.

caption Starbucks’ Pumpkin Scone and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. source Starbucks

The Salted Caramel Mocha features notes of mocha and toffee nut with espresso and milk. It’s topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a sea salt sugar topping.

A grande Salted Caramel Mocha boasts 470 calories and costs between $4.95 and $5.45, depending on location.

caption Starbucks’ Salted Caramel Mocha. source Starbucks

You can try the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and all of Starbucks’ other fall products at locations across the United States and Canada starting on Tuesday.