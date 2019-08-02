Fans are freaking out about the Pumpkin Spice Latte’s 2019 launch as Starbucks stores receive PSL sauce. Here’s when it might return.

caption Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte launch date is swiftly approaching. source Jacqui Frank

Fans of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte are freaking out about the return of the beloved beverage.

Employees say that stores have already started receiving shipments of PSL sauce.

Typically, Starbucks debuts the Pumpkin Spice Latte in late August or early September.

Read on for our analysis of exactly when the PSL has launched every autumn for the last eight years – and what that tells us about when the Pumpkin Spice Latte might return to menus this year.

If history is any indication, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte’s launch date for 2019 is swiftly approaching.

As the last seconds of July ticked away, the dawn of August meant just one thing to many Starbucks customers: the Pumpkin Spice Latte launch date is near. People started posting on social media, eager for the drink’s return.

Starbucks workers began preparations of their own, with employees reporting on social media that PSL sauce has begun arriving in stores.

caption A jug of Pumpkin Spice sauce. source Reddit / u/moonmoon48

Starbucks has not yet announced the 2019 Pumpkin Spice Latte launch date, and a representative told Business Insider the company wasn’t ready to share when the PSL would return this year. But, based on past years’ Pumpkin Spice Latte debuts, we have a pretty good idea of when it will be.

Despite naysayers who are convinced that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is launching earlier than ever, it is standard practice for Starbucks to launch the beloved drink in late August or early September.

Typically, the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns right around Labor Day weekend.

source Shayanne Gal/BI Graphics

The factor that varies the most year to year is whether Starbucks has an early launch date for certain fans. Last year was the chain’s earliest official launch, with all customers able to order the drink on August 28.

So, when is the Pumpkin Spice Latte returning to menus this year? If we had to guess, the drink will become available at some point between August 26 and September 4.

If you have any info on when Starbucks is launching the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2019, email ktaylor@businessinsider.com.