Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte on its earliest launch date ever

Starbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever before.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte will return to menus on Tuesday, August 27, according to employees at the coffee giant.

An August 27 debut is the earliest Pumpkin Spice Latte launch date ever seen at Starbucks.

While Starbucks had an early release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte on August 26 in 2014, the latte has previously never officially returned to menus before August 28.

The iconic PSL will hit menus on Tuesday, August 27, according to Starbucks employees who spoke with Business Insider and posted on social media about the launch date. The arrival marks the earliest Pumpkin Spice Latte launch that America has ever seen.

Typically, the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns right around Labor Day weekend. Last year, the drink launched on August 28.

Starbucks has not yet announced the 2019 Pumpkin Spice Latte launch date. A representative told Business Insider on Monday that the company had nothing to share on the topic at this point in time.

Employees have been posting photos of Pumpkin Spice syrup that arrived in stores earlier in August on social media. PSL super-fans have been eagerly anticipating the drink’s return, with excitement booming online since July came to a close.

On Monday, Dunkin’ announced that its fall menu will launch on August 21. Dunkin’ is also kickstarting fall in certain cities by rebranding eight stores from “Dunkin'” to “Pumpkin'” on Wednesday, August 14.

