Starbucks fans are revolting online after the coffee chain announced that its Gingerbread Lattes are off the menu this holiday season

Starbucks unveiled its US holiday menu on Wednesday, which included its longstanding holiday beverage, the Peppermint Mocha, among others.

But one of its holiday specials was noticeably absent from the list: the Gingerbread Latte.

As a result, diehard fans took to social media to complain; one fan even set up a petition urging Starbucks to bring back the drink.

Hey @Starbucks – Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew was one of your best decisions yet. So pray tell – why must you follow that greatness by removing MY FAVORITE Gingerbread Latte from your holiday line up for 2019?! ???????? pic.twitter.com/iaExvAMl5e — ???? Lizz ???? (@discoliz) November 6, 2019

Boooo, @Starbucks. I’m not a coffee fan myself, but I have a 27 week pregnant wife at home who has been waiting for the gingerbread latte – no loaf or any other type of gingerbread stuff like you’re suggesting. Please reconsider. Ps: the strawberry açaí refresher is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/t8TrN3AOZ6 — Chris Valentine (@lcvalent) November 6, 2019

So I heard that the gingerbread latte isn’t coming back this year. Is this true?? I will fight someone — Sam (@srosebuckley) November 5, 2019

Just found out that there’s no gingerbread latte at Starbucks this year pic.twitter.com/KV7GlUdkeM — phylesha (@phylesha) November 6, 2019

Starbucks responded to angry fans on Twitter confirming reports that the beverage had been taken off the holiday menu and offered up alternative suggestions to placate these customers.

Order a latte and ask your barista to steam the PSL spice topping in the milk and put it on the foam. It’s not the same, but it has ginger and other spices that will create a “mock” gingerbread latte. https://t.co/uLaDEHExtI — Barista Problems (@baristaproblem0) November 6, 2019

Gingerbread Latte is only available in Canada this year, but you can still enjoy our Gingerbread Loaf with any holiday beverage! ???? — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2019

But it might not have helped as some customers are already threatening to go elsewhere for their gingerbread fix, specifically rival chain Dunkin’ Donuts, which offers up its own version of the hot drink.