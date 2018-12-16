Starbucks just opened a Reserve Roastery in New York that has a full cocktail bar and is almost 13 times the size of the average Starbucks. Here’s how it compares to a typical Starbucks.

The Roasteries – seen as competitors of more upscale coffee shops like Blue Bottle and Intelligentsia – typically include a high-end Princi bakery, full liquor bar, and lounge areas with fireplaces in addition to a more traditional coffee bar.

The New York store has all of these elements, plus an additional coffee bar, spread across three floors and 23,000 square feet of space. The Roastery showcases specialty, small-lot Starbucks Reserve coffee.

In comparison, a traditional Starbucks store averages around 1,800 square feet.

According to a company spokesperson, customers typically spend four times more in the company’s Roastery locations than in a traditional Starbucks. When visiting the Roastery, it was clear why – the store had tons of food and coffee options, plus plenty of places to sit and stay for a while.

The new location in New York is one of four Reserve Roasteries in the world, along with locations in Milan, Shanghai and Seattle. Starbucks plans to open additional Roasteries in Tokyo and Chicago in 2019.

We visited the new Roastery in New York and a typical Starbucks in the city’s Financial District – here’s how they compare: