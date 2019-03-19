Starbucks is revamping its rewards program so that customers can get free treats faster

Starbucks is rolling out a revamped version of its beloved rewards program.

The new rewards system will allow customers to earn perks after just two or three visits.

Starbucks loyalists will also have the ability to choose between multiple different perks at each tier of the rewards system.

Now, all Starbucks Rewards members will be able to cash in on the coffeehouse’s membership perks.

Starbucks’ new rewards system will kick in on April 16.

When the updated program goes into place on April 16, customers who use a registered Starbucks Card will continue to earn two “Stars” for every dollar they spend in one of the coffeehouse’s many locations, but they will no longer need to accrue 300 Stars in order to redeem Starbucks rewards.

Instead, visitors to the coffeehouse chain will have the opportunity to cash in on their Stars in as little as two or three visits.

Under the old Starbucks Rewards system, only Gold Level members – or individuals who had earned 300 Stars in a single year – were eligible to earn free food or drink items through the program. The new Starbucks Rewards program, however, will no longer distinguish between different membership levels and will eliminate the Stars barrier to earn perks.

“Currently there are two levels to the Starbucks Rewards program,” a representative for Starbucks told INSIDER. “Starting April 16, Starbucks Rewards will move to a single-level program where all members can begin to earn Stars toward free Rewards from the day they join.”

The new rewards program will still include customer perks such as free brewed hot coffee and tea refills, free birthday treats, and opportunities to earn Bonus Stars, but it will also provide customers with more options when they redeem their Stars. According to a press release from Starbucks, customers will be able to choose between multiple different perks at each tier of the rewards system.

“Since introducing Starbucks Rewards ten years ago, we’ve experienced tremendous growth and continued to evolve the program to meet the changing needs and purchase patterns of our customers,” Starbucks chief marketing officer Matthew Ryan said in the press release. “These new updates put choice in the hands of our customers and a personal touch they can only get from Starbucks.”

Here’s what you can get for 25 through to 400 Stars:

For 25 Stars, Starbucks Rewards members will have their choice of adding an extra espresso shot, dairy substitute, or additional flavor to their beverage.

Customers can exchange 50 Stars for a brewed hot coffee, hot tea, or a select bakery item.

150 Stars will get Rewards members a handcrafted drink, hot breakfast, or yogurt parfait.

For 200 Stars, they can get a free meal in the form of a lunch sandwich, protein box, or salad.

400 Stars can get customers select merchandise or packaged coffee.

And no longer will rewards members need to race against the clock to redeem their Stars. Starbucks Rewards Visa Credit and Prepaid members’ Stars will no longer expire as they did under the previous Starbucks Rewards system.