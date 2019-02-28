Starbucks opened a massive four-story location in Japan that serves cotton candy-topped lattes and cocktails

caption Starbucks’ new Roastery in Tokyo, Japan. source Starbucks

Starbucks opened a massive, four-story Roastery in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday.

The super-sized shop serves more than a hundred types of tea, coffee, and cocktails.

Here is what it is like to visit the over-the-top Starbucks location in Tokyo.

Another super-sized Starbucks is opening its doors.

On Thursday, a Starbucks Reserve Roastery opened in Tokyo, Japan. The four-story location is the fifth Roastery that the coffee giant has opened around the world.

“As the first international market outside of North America, Starbucks Japan has contributed 23 years of innovation for the company globally,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

Here is what it is like to visit the massive Starbucks location in Tokyo:

The Roastery is located in the Nakameguro neighborhood in Tokyo, next to the Meguro River.

Glass walls give visitors a view out to the river, while the light-toned wood is sourced from Japanese forests.

Inside is the largest Starbucks Roastery coffee cask in the world, which stretches to 55 feet.

The cask spans all four floors and is decorated with copper cherry blossoms.

The Roastery has a functioning coffee roaster, which will produce almost 750 tons of coffee per year.

The menu transcends that of the average Starbucks shop.

The Roastery serves drinks such as Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, the Melrose Tokyo, and the Pop’n Tea Sakura Jasmine.

The Roastery is home to the largest Teavana Bar in the world, featuring tea-centric drinks such as the Golden-Sky Black Tea Latte, which is topped with turmeric cotton candy.

The Starbucks also serves alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer, and coffee-infused cocktails.

Coffee is prepared using a variety of different techniques.

Like other Roasteries, the location houses a Princi bakery, serving baked breads, pizzas, salads, and more.

The Roastery is open as of Thursday, February 28.