Starbucks is now serving oat milk lattes at certain stores across the US as its cashes in on the craze for this non-dairy milk

caption Oat milk is now being served at select Starbucks locations. source Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks launched a new selection of beverages for 2020 on Tuesday.

These include its new Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte, which will be rolled out to all of its US and Canadian coffee shops, as well as an Oatmilk Honey Latte, which will be offered in stores across the Midwest. All three drinks launch Tuesday.

Starbucks hadn’t previously served oat milk beverages at its US and Canadian stores, only at certain of its Reserve Roastery locations.

But it makes sense to do so; oat milk has become one of the hottest trends in food and beverage.

The coffee chain giant announced the news on Tuesday, along with the launch of two other new beverages – Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte – which will be a permanent fixture on the menu at all of its stores across the US and Canada.

caption Starbucks’ new Almondmilk Honey Flat White comes to stores on Tuesday. source Courtesy of Starbucks

The Oatmilk Honey Latte, which will also be available to buy on Tuesday, is launching in around 1,300 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Oat milk was previously only on the menu at Starbucks stores in Europe and at certain Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations. But it makes sense to expand elsewhere as oat milk has become one of the hottest alternatives to dairy in the past few years.

Business Insider’s Erin McDowell recently reported on the oat milk craze, citing research from Marketplace, which indicated that sales of oat milk in the US have jumped from $4.4 million in 2017 to $29 million in 2019.

Oatly, a Swedish brand, which makes oat milk and has been credited with starting the craze, saw its revenue grow from $1.5 million to more than $15 million between 2017 and 2018.

The rise of oat milk and plant-based alternatives, in general, have taken their toll on the dairy industry – only on Monday, one of the US’ biggest dairies announced that it was filing for bankruptcy following the news several months before that US’ biggest milk producer, Dean Foods, would do just the same.