Starbucks’ limited-edition Frappuccinos often don’t look anything like their promo photos — see how they compare

caption Starbucks released a colorful limited-edition Tie-Dye Frappuccino on July 10. But will it actually look good in real life? source Business Insider

On Wednesday, Starbucks launched a limited-edition Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

It tastes like banana candy and will only be available for five days – or until supplies run out.

The Tie-Dye Frappuccino will be the newest addition to Starbucks’ ever-growing (and shrinking) family of Instagammable, limited-edition frappuccinos. Retired members include the Unicorn, Zombie, and Witch’s Brew Frappuccinos.

However, these colorful cups of blended sugar don’t always look the way they do in Starbucks’ advertisements. Sometimes, they don’t even come close.

Launched in April 2017, the color-changing Unicorn Frappuccino promised to be a vibrant, first-of-its-kind drink bursting with intense pink and blue.

source Starbucks

But the real drink was just kind of a confused purple mess.

source Kate Taylor

The Zombie Frappuccino was advertised as a spooky green drink with brain-like pink whipped cream on top. It was released in October 2017, just in time for Halloween.

source Starbucks

The pink brain was definitely there, but the green body just looked kind of muddy.

source Hollis Johnson

The festive Christmas Tree Frappuccino dropped in time for December 2017.

source Starbucks

But it looked less like a Christmas tree and more like an unruly Christmas bush.

source Kate Taylor

In Starbucks’ ads, the Crystal Ball Frappuccino was swirled with mystical green and topped with rock candy sprinkles. It was available in March 2018.

source Starbucks

In real life, it just looked kind of pale green. At least there were some sprinkles on top.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Starbucks conjured up the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino for Halloween 2018.

source Starbucks

But the concoction turned out to be less than enchanting.

source Andrew D / Yelp

So will the Tie-Dye Frappuccino deliver the explosion of Instagrammable color and flavor Starbucks is promising? Or will it end up looking like another murky mélange?

source Business Insider

The Tie-Dye Frappuccino actually looked pretty good fresh from the blender on its first day of availability.

source Kate Taylor / Business Insider

But a few short minutes later, the clock struck midnight and the Tie-Dye Frappuccino turned into murky swamp water.