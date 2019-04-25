Starbucks jumps to record high after beating on earnings and raising guidance

caption Starbucks President and COO Kevin Johnson delivers remarks at the Starbucks 2016 Investor Day in Manhattan, New York on December 7, 2016. source REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Starbucks shares rose in Thursday trading after the company reported second-quarter results.

While the company’s global comparable sales fell just short of expectations, its profits beat.

Starbucks shares jumped 1.6% in after-hours trading on Thursday, hitting a record high, after the coffee giant reported better than expected earnings and raised its fiscal 2019 guidance.

Here’s what Starbucks reported, compared with what analysts polled by Bloomberg expected:

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.60 versus $0.56 expected.

$0.60 versus $0.56 expected. Revenue: $6.30 versus $6.32 billion expected.

$6.30 versus $6.32 billion expected. Comparable store sales: +3% versus +3.1% expected.

+3% versus +3.1% expected. Comparable store sales in the Americas: +4% versus +3.7% expected.

Wall Street is generally neutral on Starbucks shares. Of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 15 recommend “buy,” 16 recommend “hold,” and one recommends “sell.”

