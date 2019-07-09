‘They don’t give a damn about us’: Starbucks employees are freaking out about a Unicorn Frappuccino-inspired rainbow drink launching this week

caption Starbucks will launch the Tie-Dye Frappuccino on Wednesday. source Business Insider

Starbucks employees are freaking out about the Tie-Dye Frappuccino, which hits menus on Wednesday.

Employees are bracing for a rush of customers ordering the drink, which is more time-consuming to make than many other options on the menu.

The Instagrammable Tie-Dye Frappuccino will only be available for five days.

Starbucks employees are preemptively freaking out about a new Frappuccino hitting menus on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Starbucks will launch the Tie-Dye Frappuccino, a multi-colored beverage that will be available for just five days, or as supplies last. According to Starbucks employees, the drink tastes like banana candy.

With its super-limited availability, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino follows in the footsteps of other Instagrammable Starbucks drinks such as the Unicorn Frappuccino and the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino. And, like the aesthetically pleasing beverages that came before, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is sparking concerns among baristas.

“It looks like it’s going to be the Unicorn Frappuccino all over again, which the company said they wouldn’t do again because of partner feedback,” one Starbucks employee told Business Insider. Starbucks refers to its employees as “partners.”

They continued: “They don’t give a damn about us and it’s obvious.”

The Unicorn Frappuccino was another complicated Frappuccino that sparked barista backlash. The drink was available for just a few days in 2017 and quickly became the most viral beverage Starbucks has ever launched.

Employees took to social media to express concerns about how the Tie-Dye Frappuccino would impact their work routines.

Starbucks’ Tie-Dye Frappuccino takes several steps to make, as employees must add different powders to achieve the tie-dye effect. Frappuccinos, in general, can be time-consuming and annoying for baristas to create, especially when a flood of customers is demanding dozens of the frozen beverages.

On the bright side, Starbucks employees will have a chance to switch up their dress code and wear tie-dye to work.

Starbucks did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Some stores and employees have already posted photos of the colorful beverage on social media.

The Tie-Dye Frappuccino launches Wednesday, so don’t try to order the drink before then. And, if you do order the drink, tip your barista!