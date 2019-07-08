Starbucks is launching a Unicorn Frappuccino-style beverage called the Tie-Dye Frappuccino on Wednesday

caption Starbucks’ Tie-Dye Frappuccino hits menus this week. source Business Insider

Starbucks’ Tie-Dye Frappuccino hits menus on Wednesday, July 10.

The Instagrammable drink will only be available for five days, or as supplies last.

Starbucks employees say that the Tie-Dye Frappuccino tastes like banana candy.

With its bright colors and limited availability, the Starbucks Tie-Dye Frappuccino follows in the footsteps of the viral Unicorn Frappuccino.

In June, Business Insider got the scoop on Starbucks launching the Tie-Dye Frappuccino in July. The Instagrammable drink is finally launching this week, with stores starting to sell the drink on Wednesday, July 10.

The Tie-Dye Frappuccino will only be available for five days or as supplies last, according to internal documents viewed by Business Insider. With its super-limited availability, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino follows in the footsteps of other over-the-top, colorful Starbucks drinks such as the Unicorn Frappuccino and the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino.

In-store employees are already practicing making the drink, with a few posting photos on social media. According to one Starbucks worker, the drink tastes like a banana laffy taffy.

One worker told Business Insider they were less than impressed with the new drink, which they called “disgusting.” According to the employee, the drink tastes like sour banana candy and takes “forever” to make.

Many Starbucks baristas have complained about the time-consuming process of creating the chain’s more complex Frappuccinos. Making the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is a multi-step process, with the colorful mix requiring three powders to create.

“It looks like it’s going to be the Unicorn Frappuccino all over again, which the company said they wouldn’t do again because of partner feedback,” the Starbucks employee told Business Insider. Starbucks refers to its employees as “partners.”

They continued: “They don’t give a damn about us and it’s obvious.”

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Starbucks has somewhat de-emphasized its Frappuccino lineup as it focuses on other cold beverages, such as new cold brew and espresso-based drinks. However, the chain continues to roll out super-limited-time offers such as the Tie Dye Frappuccino.

Drinks like the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino and the Crystal Ball Frappuccino are precisely crafted to go viral with bright colors and limited availability. It’s a model established by the Unicorn Frappuccino, which quickly went viral when it was available for just a few days in April 2017.

The Tie-Dye Frappuccino is set to follow in the Unicorn Frappuccino’s footsteps. So, keep an eye on Instagram this week to see if the beverage can live up to the hype.