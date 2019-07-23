Starbucks is rolling out delivery across America with Uber Eats

caption Starbucks is launching delivery across America. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Starbucks is rolling out delivery across the US through a partnership with Uber Eats.

The company announced it plans to achieve national delivery coverage across America in early 2020.

Starbucks is increasingly looking towards sales outside of the conventional coffee shop experience, with café orders only making up roughly half of the chain’s sales.

Starbucks is launching delivery across America.

On Tuesday, the coffee giant announced that Starbucks Delivers will be available through Uber Eats throughout the US. Starbucks will continue to roll out delivery in new markets, achieving national coverage in early 2020.

Starbucks and Uber Eats will work together on innovation and tech integration, focusing on packaging, in-store operations, and speed of service, according to a press release.

Starbucks partnered with Uber Eats to roll out delivery in 11 markets earlier in 2019. The coffee giant charges a $2.49 base booking fee on top of the cost of coffee, food, and courier travel.

“We are driven to create new and unique digital experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers,” Roz Brewer, group president and chief operating officer for Starbucks, said in a statement. “Partnering with Uber Eats helps us take another step towards bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are.”

Starbucks is increasingly looking towards sales outside of the conventional coffee shop experience.

In fiscal 2018, just 51% of Starbucks’ US sales were from cafés. Drive-thru orders accounted for 37% of sales, while mobile orders accounted for 12%.