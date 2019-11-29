Starbucks is changing its dress code, and it is sparking celebration among baristas with facial piercings

caption Starbucks is set to update its dress code. source Starbucks

Starbucks is updating its dress code.

While the dress code remains mostly unchanged, Starbucks employees will now be allowed to wear one facial piercing, no larger than the size of a dime – sparking celebration among employees with septum piercings.

Previously, employees were allowed to wear a small nose stud, but no septum piercings or nose rings.

Starbucks was not able to confirm the dress code update on Friday.

Sign up for Business Insider’s retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Starbucks is set to update its dress code, sparking celebration among employees with facial piercings.

The coffee giant has sent an updated dress code to some of its stores around the US, prompting discussion among baristas on social media.

According to an internal document viewed by Business Insider that lays out the dress code, most aspects remain unchanged from the chain’s 2016 overhaul, which allowed employees to wear dark jeans and dye their hair any color they wanted.

One notable change is that employees will now be able to wear one facial piercing, no larger than the size of a dime. Previously, employees were allowed to wear a small nose stud, but no septum piercings or rings. The old dress code states: “No other pierced jewelry or body adornments are allowed, including tongue studs.”

Starbucks was not able to confirm the dress code update on Friday. But the upcoming change has already sparked celebration among some employees online.

Septum piercings allowed at Starbucks on the new dress code ???? no longer have to wear it up! — mrs tu ???? (@bitxhwitch) November 26, 2019