I tried Starbucks’ limited edition vegan Phantom Frappuccino, and I have no idea why the company created it

Starbucks in Europe has launched a limited edition Halloween drink called the Phantom Frappuccino.

It’s a chilled, blended drink made from coconut milk, mango and pineapple essence, Starbucks crème Frappuccino syrup, and what the brand calls “ghoulish lime slime.”

It’s entirely vegan, and only available for five days from October 26.

I went to try the drink, and honestly have no idea why Starbucks launched it, especially right now. It’s not unpleasant, but it’s certainly not what you want at this time of year.

It’s cold in London today. And what do you want when it’s cold? Hot, warming, spiced food and drinks.

I’ll tell you what you certainly don’t crave on a chilly day: Iced, tropical beverages that are black and covered in green slime.

With this in mind, it was baffling to me that Starbucks in Europe decided to launch a limited edition Halloween beverage that is all of those things.

I fought all my urges for a PSL (pumpkin spice latte, of course) and went to see what the Phantom Frapp is like.

I went to a Starbucks near Liverpool Street Station in the City of London, which had no queue at all when I walked in around 2.30 p.m.

I was asked if I wanted medium or large – I requested small, but said yes to the offer of vegan whipped cream on top. It cost £3.20 ($4.10).

The Phantom Frappuccino was advertised front and centre in all its black and green glory — the color is a result of black charcoal powder.

As I waited for my drink, the woman who’d ordered before me got her PSL. All I could do was gaze at it longingly.

I watched the barista making my drink and it became clear she wasn’t confident, consulting both a recipe and her colleague as she added black powder, syrups, ice, and coconut milk to a blender.

I asked one of the baristas whether they’d had many people ordering the Phantom Frappuccino. “Like four today,” he told me.

This is what it’s meant to look like.

Jet black with bright green sauce atop a perfect swirl of equally black cream, as well as up and down the sides of the glass.

This is what it actually looked like. To be fair, it wasn’t that far off.

The main drink was more charcoal grey, but the cream truly was black as the night sky. The green drizzle did also look good around the sides and on top.

This being Starbucks, they’d asked for my name and even added a little heart. You could barely read it against the drink color.

The cream on top was incredibly glossy, but I can’t say it looked appealing.

As I walked the five minutes back to the office, my hands got really cold.

One of the main reasons I like getting hot drinks when out and about in the cooler months is that it’s lovely to hold something warm (I have bad circulation). A frappuccino, of course, has the entirely opposite – and undesired – effect.

Back at my desk, it was the moment of truth. My first impression? It was quite nice.

The Phantom Frappuccino reminded me of a piña colada, except without the rum and with an added zesty lime flavor.

It was very sweet, and the main flavors were pineapple and coconut – although it was quite artificial-tasting.

The actual drink wasn’t as thick as I’d been expecting either.

I removed the lid and it was safe to say the frappuccino was not looking so good.

I tried the cream by itself and it was a nice texture but pretty plain and uninspiring. The black got everywhere, too.

The lime drizzle was zesty and had a strong flavor, albeit an artificial one.

After drinking a bit too quickly, I got brain-freeze.

I decided to make myself a cup of tea instead to warm up.

I didn’t finish the Phantom Frappuccino, offering it up to my colleagues to try. Weirdly, no one was that keen. And about an hour later it looked like this.

Scary indeed.

Ultimately, the Phantom Frappuccino isn’t unpleasant to drink – it’s quite tasty actually if you’re a fan of fruity, tropical beverages.

I just can’t for the life of me understand why Starbucks launched it now. At the end of October. When it’s cold.

It would be great in summer, lovely and refreshing on a hot day, I imagine, but honestly who wants a cold drink at this time of year?

I get that it’s meant to look ghoulish for Halloween, but it would have been much better as an indulgent hot drink.

I think I’ll stick with a PSL.