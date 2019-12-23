StarHub has a S$8 service for SIM-only users that’ll replace a broken phone within 4 hours – even if it was bought elsewhere

For a fee, StarHub is offering to replace customer’s phones – even if it was bought from a different retailer – under a new phone care service plan. The Straits Times

Sick of mobile contracts, but worried about getting efficient after sales service for phones bought from non-telcos?

Good news: Local telco StarHub has launched a new phone care service for no-contract SIM-only users, and even phones purchased from other local authorised dealers are eligible.

Available from Monday (Dec 23), the SmartSupport Lite service is open to StarHub’s #HelloChange SIM Only mobile plan customers via the My StarHub app, and will cost S$8 a month.

Phones can be swapped for a fee starting from S$25 to S$280, based on the retail price of the phone, StarHub says on its website.

According to StarHub, enrolled devices can be swapped twice in 12 months for “any reason, no-questions-asked”. All a customer needs to do is submit a swap request through a dedicated hotline, which operates round the clock, it said.

The new phones will be delivered free-of-charge to the customer’s doorstep within four hours for requests made before 2pm from Monday to Saturday, the telco said.

In addition, the devices can be delivered to 21 major cities in eight countries and regions, including Malaysia, Hong Kong, United States, and Japan.

Overseas delivery charges apply. StarHub

A S$99 fixed rate screen repair service is also available for SmartSupport Lite users, but only select Apple and Samsung phone models are currently eligible for it. It even comes with free door-to-door service.

The catch? It can only be used once in a 12-month rolling period, which starts from the time of the first screen repair request, StarHub said.

