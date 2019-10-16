StarHub is the only telco that will carry Google’s Pixel 4 phones – prices start from S$1,119

Both phones will come in three colours, including the Just Black, Clearly White and a limited edition Oh So Orange. Google

Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel 4 phones finally have a launch date.

The tech giant said on Wednesday (Oct 16) morning that starting October 24, Singapore customers will be able to buy its flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones.

StarHub will be the only telco in Singapore to carry the phones when they launch.

Pre-orders can me made on the Google Store, Challenger and Courts from Wednesday (Oct 16).

The Pixel 4 will cost S$1,119 in 64GB and S$1,269 in 128GB. The XL will cost S$1,319 in 64GB and S$1,469 in 128GB.

Both phones will come in three colours, including the Just Black, Clearly White and a limited edition Oh So Orange.

StarHub said in a separate statement that the phones will be available at S$0 upfront cost under its 24-month #HelloChange mobile plans from October 26.

Customers who buy through the StarHub Online Store will have access to free surfing every weekend and free home delivery of their Pixel devices.

Full pricing details will be revealed at a later date, the telco added.

Unveiled at a Google event in New York on Tuesday night (Singapore time), Google’s newest Pixel smartphone is touted as having a camera that “captures details that others cannot”.

Its latest iteration also allows users to access “a new way to use your phone without touching it” and a new Google Assistant.

The Nest Mini will be priced at S$79. Google

Apart from the Pixel 4, Google said it would also be launching on October 23 the new version of its Nest Mini (formerly Google Home Mini) – with two times stronger bass and smarter Google Assistant experience – at S$79.

It will also bring to Singapore the Nest Wifi system (previously Google Wifi), which consists of a Nest Wifi router and Nest Wifi point. The items will be priced S$229 and S$199 respectively, and a waitlist on the Google Store for Singapore customers is now open.

