StarHub will stop providing cable services from July 2019

The Straits Times

StarHub will cease the provision of cable services from July 1 next year, the telco said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 1).

To help customers transition to fibre networks, the telco will reach out to existing cable customers through various channels to provide more information and assistance, it said in a statement.

Mr Donovan Kik, vice president of segment and marketing at StarHub, said an all-fibre broadband network is the “most modern”, and will offer “faster internet surfing speeds as well as higher quality pay TV services with better interactivity and smarter features”.

“This way, (customers) would also be well prepared to adopt new, transformative digital services such as in telehealth, asset monitoring and remote learning that will depend on high-speed, low latency communications networks running on fibre,” he said.

Customers may also submit requests via StarHub’s dedicated website, where specific information and a customer guide are also available.

Starhub said it will provide promotional offers, including discounted subscriptions, free wireless router, free Fibre TV set-top box rental, and free additional StarHub TV channels.