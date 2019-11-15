StarHub’s peak 4G speed in the first half of 2019 beat Singtel and M1 by a mile, IMDA report shows

The Straits Times

A new report released by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has placed StarHub ahead of the telco pack in terms of peak mobile data speeds.

The IMconnected report, which studies consumer mobile broadband experience through a voluntary crowdsourcing method, gathers information from users’ mobile phones via a dedicated app that runs in the background.

According to data collected by IMDA from January to June this year, all three major telcos in Singapore – M1, Singtel and Starhub – provided peak 4G speeds above 200 mbps.

Among the three, StarHub was found to have provided the highest 4G peak speed of 681.7 mbps, around 1.6 times faster than Singtel and a whopping 2.8 times faster than M1.

In addition, StarHub’s peak 4G speed for the first half of 2019 was also more than double its recorded peak speed from the second half of 2018, the report said.

StarHub (green) had the highest peak speed, followed by Singtel (pink) and M1 (orange). IMDA IMconnected

When measuring 3G peak speeds, StarHub again came out at the top with a recorded speed of 32.6 mbps. In comparison, Singtel and M1 registered peak 3G speeds of 23.90 mbps and 14.20 mbps respectively.

The interactive report published on Friday (Nov 15) also showed that consumption generally peaked at 2pm daily, with about 350GB of download data used. Data consumption was lowest at 4am, with just 18.1GB used.

While latency was low across all operators, M1 had the highest latency score of 57.1, and Singtel’s was lowest at 41.7.

Latency across M1 (orange), Singtel (pink) and StarHub (green). IMDA IMconnected

Singtel also appeared to have the highest level of signal strength across the entire island, according to graphics presented in the report.

Singtel signal strength across Singapore from January to June 2019. IMDA IMconnected

M1 signal strength across Singapore from January to June 2019. IMDA IMconnected

Starhub signal strength across Singapore from January to June 2019. IMDA IMconnected

Most people who participated in the six-month study used the iPhone X (7.6 per cent), followed by the iPhone 7 Plus (6.10 per cent) and Galaxy Note 8 (5.5 per cent).

Close to half were Singtel users, while M1 and StarHub users constituted 27 per cent and 26 per cent of respondents respectively.

