15 stars with the longest TV and movie careers

Some of the actors we know and love today got their starts over 50 years ago.

Angela Lansbury and Cloris Leachman’s careers date back over 70 years, with Betty White not far behind.

Fifty years ago, Kathy Bates and Helen Mirren were getting their starts in the industry.

Throughout the ’50s, and ’60s, there were actors struggling to make a name for themselves, and today, those same actors are some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Julie Andrews, Betty White, Jeff Bridges, and Jackie Chan are all household names and their careers have spanned decades, reaching as far back as 50 years ago.

Here are some of the most famous actors with the longest careers in the industry.

Angela Lansbury’s career dates back 76 years.

caption Angela Lansbury.

Angela Lansbury got her big break in 1944 when she starred in her first movie, “Gaslight.” She received an Emmy nomination for her role as Nancy, a housemaid. The following year, the actress made a name for herself when she won a Golden Globe for her role in “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” For the next couple of years, Lansbury took on supporting roles opposite some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, like Elizabeth Taylor in “National Velvet,” Judy Garland in “The Harvey Girls,” and Elvis Presley in “Blue Hawaii.”

In 1984, she landed the role that would make her famous: Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote.” In this role, she was nominated for an Emmy every year the show was on air.

Since the hit series, Lansbury – who is now 94 – has appeared in a number of Broadway shows, but she does occasionally appear in TV shows like “Law and Order: SVU” in 2005 and a “Little Women” mini-series in 2017.

Cloris Leachman has also been working in the industry for over 70 years.

caption Cloris Leachman.

Cloris Leachman made her television debut in 1948 on “The Ford Theatre Hour,” where she played Dora the Maid. Over the next couple of decades, the actress built up an impressive resume, appearing in “Kiss Me Deadly,” “Lassie,” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” In 1972, she won an Academy Award for best-supporting actress for her role in “The Last Picture Show.”

But she didn’t reach the height of her career until 1970 when she started playing Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” In this role, she was nominated for an Emmy Award twice, and she even earned her own spin-off series, “Phyllis.”

In recent years, she’s appeared in popular movies and TV series like “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Raising Hope,” “American Gods,” and “Mad About You.”

Over the course of her seven-decade carer, the now 93-year-old actress has earned eight Emmy Awards.

In 1953, Betty White began her decades-spanning film and TV career.

caption Betty White.

Betty White’s career started when she produced and starred in her own show “Life with Elizabeth” in 1953. From there, White appeared in a number of series, including “Petticoat Junction,” “That’s Life,” “The United States Steel Hour,” and “Password.”

Her big break came in 1973 when she started playing Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She took home two Emmy Awards for playing Sue Ann, a sharp-witted newswoman. Her success didn’t stop there, though. In 1985, she took on another career-defining role: Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” She won a third Emmy for that role.

After that, White appeared in several other shows and movies like “The Bold and The Beautiful,” “The Proposal,” “Community,” ” You Again,” and “Boston Legal.”

White is now 98 years old and still playing notable roles like Elka Ostrovsky in “Hot in Cleveland.”

William Shatner has been a star for more than 60 years.

caption William Shatner.

William Shatner started his career on Broadway, but in 1958 he starred in his first film, “The Brothers Karamazov.” In 1965, he earned his first TV role in “For the People.” In that same year, Shatner accepted the role that would make him famous: Captain James T. Kirk on “Star Trek.” He later reprised the role in 1979 for the movie of the same name.

Beyond “Star Trek,” Shatner had a successful career, playing Denny Crane on Boston Legal. He won an Emmy Award for that role.

Most recently, the 89-year-old actor has appeared in small movies like “Devil’s Revenge” and “Creators: The Past.”

George Hamilton has been a staple in Hollywood for 62 years.

caption George Hamilton.

In 1958, George Hamilton earned his first role in “The Veil,” a TV mini-series. From there, he appeared in a string of films and movies, including “Crime & Punishment, USA” in 1959 and “Home from the Hill” in 1960. Following that, he signed a contract with MGM, where he starred in even more films with the studio.

The 80-year-old actor is now known for his tanned skin and his role as Spencer on “American Housewife.”

Jane Fonda began her lengthy career 60 years ago.

caption Jane Fonda.

Jane Fonda broke into the business in 1960, playing June Ryder in “Tall Girl.” Over the next few years, she appeared in a number of films, like “Barbarella” in 1968 and “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” in 1969. In 1972, she earned her first Academy Award for her role in “Klute” and she earned her second in 1979 for “Coming Home.” The following year, she starred alongside Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin in the successful film “9 to 5.”

After becoming a popular fitness personality, Fonda rebranded herself into a comedy actress, starring in “Monster-in-Law” and “This Is Where I Leave You.” Now, the 82-year-old actress is known for her Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” which she stars in alongside Lily Tomlin.

Jeff Bridges first appeared on screen alongside his father 58 years ago.

caption Jeff Bridges.

In 1958, Jeff Bridges appeared on his father’s show, “Sea Hunt,” when he was just 8 years old. It wouldn’t be for several more years, however, that the actor got his big break. That role came in 1971 in “The Last Picture Show.” After that he starred in several films, including “King Kong” in 1976, “Winter Kills” in 1979, “TRON” in 1982, and “The Fabulous Baker Boys” in 1989.

Over the course of his career, Bridges earned six nominations and one Academy Award win in 2010 for “Crazy Heart.”

More recently, the 70-year-old actor appeared in “Bad Times at the El Royale” in 2018.

Kurt Russell’s career dates back 58 years.

caption Kurt Russell.

As a child actor, Kurt Russell’s first moment in the spotlight was a small role in 1962 on “Dennis the Menace.” The following year, he was seen in Elvis Presley’s “It Happened at the World’s Fair.”

When he signed a contract with Disney, he started making popular movies like “Follow Me Boys!” in 1966, “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes” in 1969, and “The Barefoot Executive” in 1971.

In 1979, he became a successful actor after playing Elvis Presley in “Elvis” and earned an Emmy nomination for the made-for-TV movie. This ushered him into the ’80s and ’90s, which were his standout years. He starred in “Big Trouble in Little China” in 1986, “Overboard” in 1987, and “Tequila Sunrise” in 1988.

Now, Russell is 69 years old and has most recently been in the Oscar-nominated movie “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Jackie Chan was only 8 years old in his first film, which premiered 58 years ago.

caption Jackie Chan.

In 1962, Jackie Chan appeared in his first film “Big and Little Wong Tin Bar.” After that, he was seen in a few musical movies in Hong Kong, but then became a successful stuntman, stunting for Bruce Lee. When Lee died, Chan became his successor, starring in a few Kung Fu movies. Quickly, Chan realized that wasn’t working and instead created his own brand and identity. He decided to combine his martial arts with screwball comedy.

His first hit came in 1978 with “Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow,” launching him into a superstar in Hong Kong. In 1996, Chan earned his first crossover success in the US with the film “Rumble in the Bronx.” In 1998, he hit box-office gold with “Rush Hour.”

The 66-year-old actor continues to make action comedies today.

Mark Hamill’s career started 57 years ago — long before “Star Wars.”

caption Mark Hamill.

Although many think Mark Hamill’s career started with “Star Wars,” he had a rather successful career as an actor before. In 1963, he earned a recurring spot on “General Hospital” as Kent Murray. He also appeared on “The Bill Cosby Show” and “The Partridge Family.”

In 1974, he landed the role of Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars,” launching him to stardom practically overnight. He continued playing the hero in the two sequels, “The Empire Strikes Back” in 1980 and “Return of the Jedi” in 1983.

After the success of the “Star Wars” trilogy, Hamill started his career as a successful voice actor, lending his voice to “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992 and “Superman” in 1997.

The 68-year-old actor reprised the role that made him famous in the most recent “Star Wars” reboots: “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.”

Julie Andrews starred in her first film, “Mary Poppins,” 56 years ago.

caption Julie Andrews.

Julie Andrews started her career as a successful, Tony-nominated actress on stage. In 1964, she appeared in her first films “The Americanization of Emily” and “Mary Poppins.” It’s no secret which film launched her movie career. She won an Academy Award for “Mary Poppins,” and the following year she was nominated for the award again for her role in “The Sound of Music.”

Andrews made several films throughout the years and continued as a successful actress after losing her singing voice because of an operation in the ’90s. She is widely known for her part in “The Princess Diaries,” and, most recently, the 84-year-old actress has appeared in a TV series called “Bridgerton.”

Fifty-three years ago, Sir Anthony Hopkins began his career in the spotlight.

caption Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Before making waves in film, Sir Anthony Hopkins made a name for himself on stage in England. His first role on screen came in 1967 in “A Flea in Her Ear,” followed almost immediately by “The Lion in Winter.”

Over the next few decades, Hopkins created a lengthy list of credentials that included TV, movies, and stage roles. One of his most popular roles, however, came in 1991 when he played infamous villain Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs.” He earned an Oscar for the role.

The 82-year-old actor has earned four more Academy Award nominations over the course of his career, including his most recent nomination for “The Two Popes” in 2020.

Goldie Hawn’s career started 53 years ago in a variety show.

caption Goldie Hawn.

In 1967, Goldie Hawn landed her first television role on “Good Morning World,” where she played Sandy Kramer. From there, she developed a successful career as a comedy actress, appearing in “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” “Butterflies Are Free,” and “There’s a Girl in My Soup.” In 1970, she earned an Academy Award for her role in “Cactus Flower.”

Ten years later, Hawn took on one of her most famous roles: Judy Benjamin in “Private Benjamin.” After that, she earned roles in several famous movies like “Death Becomes Her” and “The First Wives Club.”

Most recently, the 74-year-old actress was seen in “The Christmas Chronicles” in 2018 and “Snatched” in 2017.

Helen Mirren’s first appearance on TV was 53 years ago.

caption Helen Mirren.

Helen Mirren made a name for herself on the stage, playing characters from ancient plays and Shakespearean masterpieces. In 1967, she had her first crossover into TV when she played Advert Woman in the BBC production of “Herostratus.”

In 1980, she played Caesonia in “Caligula,” which was rated X and bombed at the box office. After that, she appeared in a few movies throughout the next two decades. In 2001, she accepted the role of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen” and won an Academy Award for the role.

Now, the 74-year-old actress most recently has starred in HBO’s “Catherine The Great.”

Kathy Bates has been in the film and TV industry for 50 years.

caption Kathy Bates in “Misery.”

Kathy Bates’ first role was in 1970 when she played Bobo Bates in “Taking Off.” Over the next few years, she appeared in stage productions in New York while landing small roles in TV series and movies.

In 1990, Bates landed her first big role, putting herself on the map: Annie Wilkes in Stephen King’s “Misery.” After she earned an Academy Award for the performance, she skyrocketed to fame, starring in “Fried Green Tomatoes” in 1991 and “Titanic” in 1997.

Throughout her career, Bates has been nominated for three more Academy Awards, including her most recent nomination for “Richard Jewell” in 2020.