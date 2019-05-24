17 celebrities who have spoken about their plastic surgeries

Some celebrities have gotten plastic surgery and have shared their experiences.

Some stars, like Kaley Cuoco and Jane Fonda, have said they’re glad they got plastic surgery.

Others, like Victoria Beckham and Reid Ewing, have expressed some regrets about their operations.

It’s not too surprising to hear that celebrities get plastic surgery from time to time, but in many cases, the operations are kept under wraps.

As plastic surgery and similar procedures seem to become less taboo, some celebrities are becoming very open about their experience going under the knife, sometimes explaining why they did it, and how it impacted their lives.

Here are 17 times celebrities spoke about their plastic-surgery procedures.

Chrissy Teigen said she got liposuction on her armpits.

caption Chrissy Teigen said it made her feel more confident. source Bryan Bedder/GettyImages

After a 2019 interview with Byrdie in which Chrissy Teigen said that “everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” she shared on Twitter that this was a joke but she did get liposuction to remove armpit fat.

Teigen also discussed the procedure with Refinery29 in 2017, calling it the “stupidest” thing she’s ever done, but adding that she doesn’t regret it.

“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident,” she told the publication.

Cardi B has discussed her breast implants and butt injections.

caption Cardi B has spoken about her surgeries a few times. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc.

In one 2017 interview with Vlad TV, the rapper said she got breast implants as well as butt injections.

She said she was never comfortable with the size of her chest but she didn’t feel getting them enlarged was a “necessity” until she began stripping.

She also said she got “illegal butt injections,” generally meaning they were filler injections that were not given by doctors and were not FDA-approved, in a basement in Queens, New York City. She said she’d wanted to get liposuction instead and have her fat moved to her butt, but she didn’t have enough fat to do so and she was “desperate to have a bigger a–.”

In 2018, in an interview with GQ, she said the filler process was extremely painful though she was happy with the results. She said she’d wanted to get a touch-up a few years later, but by the time she went to do so, “the lady [who gave the injections] got locked up ’cause she’s supposedly killed somebody … somebody died on her table.”

Earlier this year, after giving birth to her first child, the rapper said she got her boobs “redone,” telling Entertainment Tonight, “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f—– me up. She did. She so did.”

Iggy Azalea has been open about her nose job and breast implants.

caption Iggy Azalea is a rapper. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In a 2015 interview with Seventeen magazine, Iggy Azalea said she had work done on her nose.

“I’m not denying it. Denying it is lame,” she told the publication. “I don’t think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself, which is why I’ve spoken about the changes I’ve made, like with my breasts.”

Earlier that same year, in March, the rapper told Vogue she got breast implants and that it was important for her to be honest about it with her audience.

In 2018, Anna Faris said she got breast implants and she supports other people’s choices to get plastic surgery.

caption Anna Faris said she doesn’t regret her breast implants. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In the past, Anna Faris has talked about getting breast implants.

“I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce, I had just finished ‘House Bunny’, and I’d sold another movie,” Faris told Women’s Health in April 2018. “All of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done … [and] it was f—— awesome.”

“I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini,” she told the publication. “I think that people should be able to do whatever they want.”

Ariel Winter has said her breast reduction was amazing.

Although a lot of celebrities are open about getting their breasts enhanced, Ariel Winter was open about the opposite – making her breasts smaller.

In a 2015 interview with Glamour magazine, Winter talked about how, at 15 years old, she was an F-cup and her breasts caused her a lot of pain. So, she got breast-reduction surgery to change her cup size from 32F to a 34D.

On the breast-reduction surgery, she said, “I got it for myself. I can’t even really put it into words about how amazing it feels to really feel right.”

Kelly Rowland said she waited years before getting breast implants.

caption Kelly Rowland said she got breast implants. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

In a 2013 interview with Shape magazine per the Daily Mail, Kelly Rowland discussed her long-awaited plastic surgery, saying, “I wanted to get breast implants when I was 18, but my mom and Beyoncé’s mom told me to really think about it first.”

“I took their advice and waited 10 years,” said the Destiny’s Child singer. She said she got the implants when she was 28 years old.

In 2017, three years after the birth of her first child, she told People she’d be open to getting another breast-augmentation surgery after she has another kid.

Kaley Cuoco has been open about her procedures.

caption Kaley Cuoco said her nose job and breast augmentation is the “best thing” she’s ever done. source John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle

“Years ago, I had my nose done and my boobs – best thing I ever did,” she said in the December 2016 issue of Women’s Health magazine, per ABC news. “Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”

“As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good,” she told the publication. “I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

In 2017, Victoria Beckham wrote an open letter to herself about her plastic surgery.

caption Victoria Beckham wrote an open letter in British Vogue. source KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

In 2017, in an open letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue, Victoria Beckham shared that she regretted her decision to get breast implants, writing, “And I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

In 2014, she told Allure, “I don’t have them anymore.” She said she didn’t get them removed because they “hurt” her – it might have been that she didn’t like how they looked. Per the New Zealand Herald, the Spice Girl referred to them as “torpedo bazookas” during a Vogue interview in 2011.

Tyra Banks has spoken about going under the knife early in her career.

caption She said she got a nose job. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In the book she penned with her mother, “Perfect Is Boring,” Tyra Banks wrote about her early decision to have plastic surgery.

She said she’d broken her nose early in her career. Per E!, she wrote, “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching. I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose.”

In 2018, the model told People magazine that she feels like she has a responsibility to be honest about her procedures.

“If you like your natural self, don’t worry about it,” she told the publication. “But if you feel insecure about something … I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has said she is proud of her breast implants.

caption Snooki said she was excited about the surgery. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

For years, the reality star has openly spoken about getting breast implants and a breast lift.

“In previous interviews, I told everyone I want to wait to do my boobs until after I’m done having kids, but I could be 50 by then,” the former “Jersey Shore” star said in a “#MomsWithAttitude” YouTube video in 2016. “I’m in my prime right now … I want to be as hot as I can.”

Polizzi has two children and is currently pregnant with her third child.

“Being a mom, your boobs are destroyed after having kids, especially breastfeeding. I want to be hot for my husband but I also want to feel great about myself and it was an insecurity that I had,” she added.

In 2017, Reid Ewing said he wishes he could undo his plastic surgeries.

In 2017, “Modern Family” actor Reid Ewing wrote about his body dysmorphia, which causes someone to obsess over their appearance and feel it must be “fixed,” for HuffPost.

He said it led him to have a few different procedures, including cheek implants and a chin implant. He wrote that the surgeries caused him to feel depressed and isolated.

“Plastic surgery is not always a bad thing. It often helps people who actually need it for serious cases, but it’s a horrible hobby, and it will eat away at you until you have lost all self-esteem and joy,” he wrote for the publication. ” I wish I could go back and undo all the surgeries. Now I can see that I was fine to begin with and didn’t need the surgeries after all.”

In 2015, Jillian Michaels said her nose job changed her life.

In a 2015 interview with People magazine, Jillian Michaels said she got a rhinoplasty, or nose job, when she was 16 years old.

“It did change my life,” she said. Michaels said the surgery made her “feel more confident,” explaining, “Not to say you should let your physicality define you, but there are some things that can make people feel really insecure. So, if there is something you want to fix that allows you to feel a little bit more confident, I support it.”

In 2015, Jane Seymour shared that she had gotten work done on her breasts.

caption Seymour also spoke about her eye lift. source Getty Images /Araya Diaz

In 2014, the “Franklin & Bash” actress told E! that she got breast-enhancement surgery to replace “what the kids ate.”

In 2017, per the Daily Mail, the actress told People magazine that she’d also gotten an eye lift years ago, saying: “It was more than a decade ago. Genetically, I had baggy eyes and photographers said they didn’t want to spend money endlessly having to eradicate them.”

In 2003, Patricia Heaton said she had a tummy tuck and breast reduction.

caption Patricia Heaton said she had four C-sections. source Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In a 2003 interview with People magazine, Patricia Heaton, star of “The Middle,” said she had a tummy tuck and breast reduction for vanity reasons.

“I had four C-sections and my stomach looked like the map of the world. My breasts were hanging down to here from breastfeeding those babies, and my nipples were like platters. I wanted to fit into the gowns that I finally got to wear,” she explained.

In 2010, Jane Fonda wrote about her plastic surgery on her blog.

caption In 2010, Jane Fonda wrote that she’s glad she did it. source Jon Oringer

In a 2010 post on her blog, Jane Fonda discussed her procedures.

She wrote that she had work done on her chin and neck and “had the bags taken away from under [her] eyes” but she also got a new haircut around the same time so people would think the change in her appearance was based on her new ‘do.

“Now, I look more like how I feel. I’m glad I did it,” she wrote.

For Jamie Lee Curtis, a minor plastic surgery contributed to a dark time in her life.

caption Jamie Lee Curtis has talked about her experiences. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

In a 2018 cover story for People magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis said that she became addicted to opioids when she was prescribed painkillers after getting minor plastic surgery in 1989. The surgery was to correct “hereditary puffy eyes.”

“I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic,” Curtis told the publication. “I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving … No one knew. No one.”

As of 2018, she said she’s been sober for nearly 20 years. “Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment … bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything,” she told People magazine.

Heidi Montag got multiple procedures done in 2009.

caption Heidi Montag spoke about how risky she felt it was. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In 2009, the reality star had 10 plastic-surgery procedures done, but it was not without risk.

Per ABC News, Heidi Montag “further enlarged her already enhanced breasts, revised her earlier nose job, had a brow lift, Botox injected into her forehead, fat injections in her cheeks, a chin reduction, neck liposuction, her ears pinned back, leg liposuction on the inside and outside and her back scooped out for a curvier look.”

“You risk your life when you go under the knife. Is that worth your life? I hope that people really hear what I’m saying about plastic surgery and I hope they really hear that I’m saying I would take it back. I almost risked everything, all my relationships, and myself, for vanity,” she told the publication in 2009.

In 2013 she got her size-F implants removed for her safety, per People magazine. She said they were too heavy and were damaging her breast tissue.

In 2016, when reflecting on her plastic-surgery experience, she told Entertainment Tonight, “It was the hardest time of my life and I feel like I’ve become a lot stronger from it. And [it] made me look at myself and reflect, ‘Why did I do that?’ Maybe I needed to have more confidence and be more secure in who I was and not thinking so much about my eyebrows or my this or that.”