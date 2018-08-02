17 exciting startups you didn’t know were backed by Silicon Valley’s biggest venture capital firms and startup accelerators

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
If you want an idea of which new startups are going to make it big in a few years, look no further than the portfolios of Silicon Valley’s biggest venture capital firms and start-up accelerators.
Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Bessemer Ventures, and 500 Startups are among the most recognizable names in the Valley because of their history of success with e-commerce startups and ability to place their fingers on the pulse of consumer retail trends.
A number of our favorite direct-to-consumer companies and online services are funded in part by these firms, and we’re not surprised.
In an environment filled with startups trying to convince investors that they’re disrupting stagnant industries, it’s only the ones with truly strong products and growth potential that cut through the noise and earn their investments.
Learn more about the firms backing the best e-commerce startups, from the unicorns to the companies that are just getting started.
Rent the Runway
Recently named one of the most innovative companies in the world, Rent the Runway makes it convenient and cost-effective for women to dress for work, special events, and everyday life. You can rent single pieces or refresh your wardrobe every month through its subscription options.
Investors include: Kleiner Perkins
Total funding amount: $416.2 million
Airbnb
This Y Combinator startup has come a long way since 2009 and has raised an incredible amount of funding. You already know you can book homes anywhere in the world at affordable rates through Airbnb, but you can also find unique experiences like intimate concerts and art walk tours.
Investors include: Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator
Total funding amount: $4.4 billion
Burrow
Burrow’s easy-to-assemble, modular couches fulfill our desire for simple furniture that can keep up with all the activity and changes in our life, from messy movie nights to cross-country apartment moves.
Investors include: Y Combinator, NEA
Total funding amount: $19.2 million
Coursera
Coursera lets you take classes from the top colleges in the country and fun and interesting classes that you didn’t have time to take in school – for free. You also have the opportunity to earn professional certificates and master’s degrees without paying steep tuition fees.
Investors include: NEA, Kleiner Perkins
Total funding amount: $210.1 million
FabFitFun
Most subscription boxes, whether it’s food, beauty, or personal care, give you sample-sized products, but FabFitFun sends you full-sized products from top brands you’ll love. The seasonal subscription is worth $200 but only costs $49.99.
Investors include: NEA, 500 Startups
Total funding amount: $3.5 million
Houzz
Houzz is your one-stop shop for everything home improvement. Here, you can find design inspiration, shop home products, connect with home improvement professionals, and seek advice from fellow home enthusiasts.
Investors include: Sequoia Capital, NEA, Kleiner Perkins
Total funding amount: $613.6 million
Scentbird
Don’t commit to a pricey cologne or perfume before trying it through Scentbird. You can choose from more than 450 designer fragrances and will receive a 30-day supply for only $14.95 a month.
Investors include: Y Combinator, 500 Startups
Total funding amount: $19.2 million
Empower
Empower is a user-friendly personal finance app that connects all your financial accounts, then helps you track your money and discover hidden savings. Set automatic savings goals, negotiate large bills, and cancel subscriptions in one central location.
Investors include: Sequoia Capital
Total funding amount: N/A
MasterClass
Get a private tennis lesson from Serena Williams or learn how to become a better home cook from Alice Waters through MasterClass, which grants you online access to the world’s best athletes, writers, actors, and more. Each class is $90, or you can get an all-access pass for $180 a year.
Investors include: Y Combinator, NEA
Total funding amount: $56.4 million
Casper
From mattresses and dog beds to bedding and bed frames, there’s no stopping the Internet’s favorite online mattress startup as it continues to innovate in the business of sleep.
Investors include: NEA
Total funding amount: $239.7 million
Ritual
Ritual is a female-centric health company that makes a transparently sourced “Essential for Women” multivitamin, available for $30 a month. It contains the key nutrients that most women lack in their diets and contributes to marked improvements in mood, energy, and skin.
Investors include: NEA
Total funding amount: $15.5 million
ThirdLove
ThirdLove is an inclusive lingerie company that’s leading the way in bringing much-needed innovation to the lingerie industry. Its comfortable and stylish bras even come in half sizes to account for the most accurate fit and feel.
Investors include: NEA
Total funding amount: $13.6 million
Betterment
Robo advisors could be the future of investing, and Betterment is one company leading the way. Based on your life trajectory, level of risk, and other factors, Betterment will build you a personalized portfolio and make recommendations so you can make the most of your money.
Investors include: Bessemer Venture Partners
Total funding amount: $275 million
Blue Apron
Blue Apron was a first mover in the now crowded meal kit subscription industry and remains one of the best places to get delicious, exciting recipes and wine delivered to your door.
Investors include: Bessemer Venture Partners
Total funding amount: $199.4 million
Eight
Eight’s smart mattress cover helps you “hack” your sleep by doing everything from tracking how often you toss and turn in bed to waking you up at the optimal time in the morning.
Investors include: Y Combinator
Total funding amount: $30.1 million
Winc
Every month, Winc sends its members four bottles of wine sourced from select vineyards around the world. You save money and gain new insights into the world of wine, without any of the pretension.
Investors include: Bessemer Venture Partners, 500 Startups
Total funding amount: $30.6 million
PlateJoy
If you want to eat healthy but don’t know how to get there, PlateJoy can create a custom meal plan for you for $8 a month. It removes the confusion and inconvenience of meal planning by yourself. All you have to do is follow PlateJoy’s instructions to make nutritious meals you’ll enjoy.
Investors include: Y Combinator, 500 Startups
Total funding amount: $1.8 million