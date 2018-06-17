A hot startup raised $66 million in 5 days using these 24 slides

By
Melia Robinson, Business Insider US
-
Front cofounders Mathilde Collin and Laurent Perrin

Front cofounders Mathilde Collin and Laurent Perrin
Courtesy of Front

Tech investors are throwing money at Front, a five-year-old startup that aims to change the way teams get work done. The startup makes a shared inbox app that lets teams handle messages from email, texts, Slack, and social media, all in one place.

This year, the 28-year-old cofounder and CEO of Front, Mathilde Collin, went on a five-day fundraising sprint to raise a Series B round. She pitched 11 investors, received 10 term sheets, or investment offers, and walked away with $66 million from Sequoia Capital and several others.

Collin later wrote a blog post to share the pitch deck she used to raise venture (and it’s not the first time she’s opened up Front’s books a little bit to help other entrepreneurs).

With her permission, we’re republishing the pitch deck to show how Silicon Valley startups win over investors. Some of the data has been censored for public viewing, but the pitch deck is still worth a look for any startup seeking investment of their own.

The deck starts simple and sweet.

Front

The next slide shows the problem Front is trying to solve.

Front

And then explains how it could be fixed.

Front

This slide shares some of the coolest features.

Front

Front has become more useful over time.

Front

Here’s a list of big name customers to boost its credibility.

Front

A simple bar chart shows Front’s revenue growth.

Front

Low churn means customers are not leaving your product. Data proves customers are finding Front useful — and keeping their subscriptions.

Front

Customers also use the app more over time.

Front

Front is growing the team that sells subscriptions.

Front

And is landing bigger and bigger clients.

Front

Front uses a mix of sales and marketing to draw more customers.

Front

It’s growing a customer base as it sustains its growth.

Front

People like working for Front, too. There have been zero voluntary departures among people employed for more than three months.

Front

The company’s being smart with its cash.

Front

It aims to have a positive operating margin by the end of 2019.

Front

Now on to why the company needs to raise money …

Front

The opportunity is huge.

Front

Collin wants to hire even more engineers to improve the product.

Front

This slide hints that Front is looking to expand beyond messaging.

Front

Front wants to own the external communications space.

Front

But it’s not sharing the long-term vision with us just yet.

Front

Front has some big ideas in the works as it chases its vision.

Front

That’s it!

Front