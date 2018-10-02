12 startups that failed this year and took $1.4 billion in VC funding with them

source Pitchbook

Just because everyone from Ashton Kutcher to Kevin Durant are getting into startups doesn’t mean they’re all success stories.

After all, nine out of 10 startups will end up failing, and that means the money that venture capitalists put into funding these ideas can disappear too. From analyzing just 12 startups that failed this year, PitchBook found that around $1.4 billion in VC funding wasn’t enough to save these businesses.

Theranos, a blood-testing startup, is one of 2018’s most notable failures. The company racked up close to $1 billion in funding before questions about the technology and fraud charges against the CEO caused the Theranos to dissolve.

Here are 12 startups that failed in 2018:

Theranos — blood-testing technology

Year founded: 2003

Valuation: $9 billion

Amount raised: $910 million

Rethink Robotics — robots for manufacturing industry

source Rethink Robotics

Year founded: 2008

Valuation: $291 million

Amount VC raised: $150 million

Shyp — on-demand delivery platform

source Shyp

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $275 million

Amount raised: $62 million

Apprenda — cloud-based software for developers

source Apprenda

Year founded: 2007

Valuation: $90 million

Amount raised: $56 million

Airware — drone analytics provider

source Airware

Year founded: 2011

Valuation: $59 million

Amount raised: $104 million

Alta Motors — electric motorcycles

source Alta Motors

Year founded: 2010

Valuation: Unknown ($55 million in November 2016)

Amount raised: $44 million

Primary Data — automation software platform

source Primary Data

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $52 million

Amount raised: $89 million

CareSync — one-stop software for personal health information

source Apple App Store/CareSync

Year founded: 2011

Valuation: $46 million

Amount raised: $26 million

Bluesmart — smart suitcases

source Bluesmart

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $41 million

Amount raised: $30 million

Lantern — smartphone app for therapy

source Lantern

Year founded: 2012

Valuation: $37 million

Amount raised: $22 million

Raden — smart suitcases

source Business Insider

Year founded: 2015

Valuation: $12 million

Amount raised: $3.5 million

Fieldbook — spreadsheet-to-database software

source Fieldbook/Product Hunt

Year founded: 2013

Valuation: $11 million

Amount raised: $3 million

