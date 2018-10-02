12 startups that failed this year and took $1.4 billion in VC funding with them

- source
Just because everyone from Ashton Kutcher to Kevin Durant are getting into startups doesn’t mean they’re all success stories.
After all, nine out of 10 startups will end up failing, and that means the money that venture capitalists put into funding these ideas can disappear too. From analyzing just 12 startups that failed this year, PitchBook found that around $1.4 billion in VC funding wasn’t enough to save these businesses.
Theranos, a blood-testing startup, is one of 2018’s most notable failures. The company racked up close to $1 billion in funding before questions about the technology and fraud charges against the CEO caused the Theranos to dissolve.
Here are 12 startups that failed in 2018:
Theranos — blood-testing technology
- YouTube/TechCrunch
Year founded: 2003
Valuation: $9 billion
Amount raised: $910 million
Rethink Robotics — robots for manufacturing industry
- Rethink Robotics
Year founded: 2008
Valuation: $291 million
Amount VC raised: $150 million
Shyp — on-demand delivery platform
- Shyp
Year founded: 2013
Valuation: $275 million
Amount raised: $62 million
Apprenda — cloud-based software for developers
- Apprenda
Year founded: 2007
Valuation: $90 million
Amount raised: $56 million
Airware — drone analytics provider
- Airware
Year founded: 2011
Valuation: $59 million
Amount raised: $104 million
Alta Motors — electric motorcycles
- Alta Motors
Year founded: 2010
Valuation: Unknown ($55 million in November 2016)
Amount raised: $44 million
Primary Data — automation software platform
- Primary Data
Year founded: 2013
Valuation: $52 million
Amount raised: $89 million
CareSync — one-stop software for personal health information
- Apple App Store/CareSync
Year founded: 2011
Valuation: $46 million
Amount raised: $26 million
Bluesmart — smart suitcases
- Bluesmart
Year founded: 2013
Valuation: $41 million
Amount raised: $30 million
Lantern — smartphone app for therapy
- Lantern
Year founded: 2012
Valuation: $37 million
Amount raised: $22 million
Raden — smart suitcases
- Business Insider
Year founded: 2015
Valuation: $12 million
Amount raised: $3.5 million
Fieldbook — spreadsheet-to-database software
- Fieldbook/Product Hunt
Year founded: 2013
Valuation: $11 million
Amount raised: $3 million
