13 startups that make daily rituals like brushing your teeth and taking vitamins more enjoyable

The comfort and consistency of rituals bring us back down to earth.

They take many different forms, from putting on a favorite record to shaving.

Online startups are adept at selling the entire experience of these beloved rituals. At the center is a product that solves daily problems while providing a respite from the stresses of life.

We took a look at startups you already know, like Casper, along with ones that may be unfamiliar, like Dripkit, to illustrate how companies are using the comfort of rituals as a selling point.

Rituals are an important part of daily life. In the midst of what can often feel like a rollercoaster of work and personal obligations, they allow you to hop off for a brief moment, take a breather, and regain a sense of stability.

Even something as innocuous as making a cup of coffee or watering a house plant can improve your mental wellness. It may seem like you’re simply going through the motions, but it’s exactly those repetitive movements and consistent practices that provide the all-too-needed comforts of familiarity.

Everyone’s rituals look different (mine include writing in my journal, winding down every night with music and a book, and going to my favorite bagel shop every Sunday) and take various forms, from skincare to cooking.

Online startups across a variety of categories are great at tapping into this love for consistency and comfort, selling not a product, but the entire experience of owning it, using it, and making it part of a recurring ritual. They hope to be there for you as one of the constants in your life.

Learn how these 13 startups are selling the experience of a daily ritual:

Sleeping: Casper

Getting ready for bed is a universal ritual enjoyed by all – we’ve met few people who don’t look forward to climbing into bed each night. For the last few years, Casper has been making the process inviting with its supportive, comfortable mattresses, but a recent new product, the Glow Light ($89), is intended to get you to dreamland even faster. The adjustable light will help your body wind down at night and wake up gently in the morning, while the ambient light sensor turns it into a portable night light.

Brushing your teeth: Quip

We hope you’re brushing your teeth twice a day. If the idea doesn’t enthuse you, Quip is a startup that might inspire you to concentrate on and enjoy your teeth-brushing habit more. Its sleek, American Dental Association-approved brushes are easy to use, can mount to your wall or mirror, and have replaceable brush heads available through a subscription. They come in a variety of colors and sets so you can get your loved ones in on two minutes of blissful respite at a time.

Washing your face: Panacea

When you say “skin-care ritual,” I imagine you must mean a routine that involves no less than eight products and perhaps a song and dance thrown in there, too. While I appreciate that these long rituals have their own pros, some might consider them excessive, and will more realistically be drawn to companies like Panacea. Panacea’s three-step kit consisting of a cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen will get you out the door in five minutes, but your skin will still feel nourished and pampered because they’re made with clean, lightweight formulas.

Taking your vitamins: Ritual

This growing vitamin startup has “ritual” right in its name and makes taking your daily multivitamin the most simple it’s ever been. The Ritual vitamin contains 13 essential nutrients that women most commonly lack in their diets and costs $30 for a month-long supply, encouraging you to clean out your vitamin cabinet for good.

Relaxing through scent: Vitruvi

Fragrance is a highly effective way to set the mood of your surroundings, and startup Vitruvi is the new brand of choice for anyone looking to create a soothing atmosphere. Breathe in its delightful essential oils, which include grapefruit, eucalyptus, and peppermint, and you’ll be transported to a place far, far away from your stresses. To fill your entire room with the scent, get its elegant ceramic diffuser, and make a habit of using it often.

Staying active: Fitbit

Running one long and exhausting burst of a couple dozen miles is ultimately less effective and helpful than splitting up that mileage over a period of multiple days. A Fitbit fitness tracker motivates you to get up each day and continue your running streak by recording your activity and sending reminders to keep it up. Even if you’re not a runner, it’ll tell you to leave your office chair and take a stroll outside. Before long, you’ll look forward to these daily walks or runs and see them as a welcome break.

Caring for a plant: The Sill

Can’t commit to a human being or animal? Plant parenting is on the rise for a number of reasons, but one is that it allows for the satisfaction of caring for a live being – just without the huge cost or commitment. You can shop all types of beautiful, mood-lifting house plants at The Sill, which will ship them to your door and show you how to keep them alive. Checking up on your succulents or snake plant and watching them thrive may just become the highlight of each day.

Shaving: Harry’s

Whether you shave daily, weekly, or monthly, it’s a ritual that you don’t necessarily enjoy, but it has to be done anyways. Ineffective tools and high costs prevent us from fully embracing this common ritual, but grooming brand Harry’s solves both with its super sharp blades and affordable kits. To make sure you’re never caught with a dull blade, it also offers subscriptions. On the women’s side, its new brand Flamingo sells the same ideals of affordable quality.

Listening to music: Vnyl

While headphones plugged in during a commute or at work often translate to idle listening, sliding a record out of its sleeve and placing it carefully on the player signals intent and full commitment to the music-listening experience. Vnyl, a record subscription service and maker of the Trntbl smart record player, personalizes the music discovery process by sending you records based on your music profile and preferences. The event of listening to a new vinyl becomes more exciting because it’s almost certain you’ll love it.

Drying off: Weezie

Hair wrapped in a towel as you get ready for a night out. Falling asleep in a large towel post-shower. Wiping off makeup, dirt, and grime after a long day. If you experience any of these scenarios regularly, you’ll love the luxe towels from Weezie. You can add custom embroidery (and you have many more stylish options than other custom services) so your rituals feel even more personal and enjoyable, but even by themselves, the towels are wonderfully soft, fluffy, and absorbent.

Enjoying a meal: Year & Day

Don’t buy nice table settings and save them only for special occasions. Year & Day wants you to use its European ceramics for everything from canapés to greasy diner leftovers – and trust us, these sturdy, simple, and beautiful pieces of dinnerware make a difference in how you enjoy any type of food. The startup shows customers how each bite and sip, no matter the event, matters – and its plates, glasses, serving tools, and utensils will help you appreciate that.

Taking your dog for a walk: Wild One

Taking your dog out for a walk every day takes a toll on its leash and collar, so you want ones that are tough and durable, but also comfortable for your dog. Both owner and pet enjoy the walks taken with Wild One’s Walk Kit ($105), which contains a collar or harness, leash, and poop bag carrier. They’re made from non-toxic materials and importantly, are stain-, odor-, and dirt-resistant, so your pet can continue exploring the great outdoors without being held back.

Drinking coffee: Dripkit

One of the most revered rituals of all time, making and drinking coffee is an instrumental part of many people’s days, but is prone to falling by the wayside when traveling. Dripkit lets you savor a fresh cup of pour over coffee anywhere, anytime, with its single-serve packets that reduce prep and clean-up. All you need is water to make this coffee that tastes consistently great. On the site, you can shop individual bags or gift subscriptions.