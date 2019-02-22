14 cool startups you didn’t know were on Amazon

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

For a long time, if you wanted to find your favorite startup anywhere outside of its own website, you were out of luck.

Slowly, they’re beginning to join online retailers like Target and Nordstrom to make it easier for you to find and shop their innovative products.

Amazon is another popular choice. It’s the most far-reaching and convenient platform for you to buy nearly anything you want.

So if cool new mattresses, bedding and bath products, clothing, and accessories are on your list, go ahead and shop the following 14 startups on Amazon.

In the world of online retail in the US, you can’t get any bigger than Amazon.

As startups begin to look beyond their own websites and diversify their selling options, some choose Target as their main traditional retailer, while others flock to Nordstrom, all in hopes of attracting a very specific type of customer.

But the pure reach, convenience, and customer service army of Amazon make it the obvious choice for many startups. Some companies, like Casper, are actually available on all three shopping sites, in addition to its own, an aggressive strategy that surely improves its brand exposure.

Starting off on Amazon is a great stepping stone to more exposure and customers because the majority of online shoppers are already on Amazon. If they can shop interesting new products alongside the familiar brands and supplies they’re buying anyway, they will.

It also helps that most of these startup products are available with Prime shipping, allowing them to bypass slower shipping speeds offered elsewhere.

If you need to update your personal care routine, mattress, or closet, these 14 startups on Amazon have you covered.

Ethique

There’s not a bottle in sight in eco-friendly brand Ethique’s line of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Instead, these daily personal care products are made in solid bar form (and with a host of powerful natural ingredients) as a solution to the 80 billion plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles thrown away globally each year.

Casper

By now, ordering your new mattress from the internet is no longer an outrageously strange behavior and is likely even preferable. Casper is everywhere, but through Amazon, you can get your comfy foam mattress, bed frame, sheets, and nap pillow to your door with that convenient two-day shipping. The risk-free, 100-night sleep trial still applies no matter where you buy your Casper mattress, so you don’t have to commit just yet.

Purple

Purple’s patented Comfort Grid, made from a durable, non-toxic hyper-elastic polymer, is the secret behind unparalleled pressure relief as you sleep and move throughout the night. It also helps isolate motion so you don’t disturb your sleeping partner. If you’re already happy with your current mattress, try one of the startup’s comfortable seat cushions, which you can take with you to work, on plane rides, and to stadium games.

Native Union

Whenever we need a new phone case, charging cable, or charging dock, Native Union is one of the first places we look. Its accessories are effective and durable, but also really stylish, so you don’t have to sacrifice personality when you charge or carry your device. Its best-selling Night Cable has a 10,000+ bend lifespan, a 10-foot range, and a weighted knot to anchor it to surfaces.

Leesa

This popular startup makes two types of mattresses, the Leesa and the Sapira. The Leesa has three foam layers, including one specifically for keeping your body cool, while the Sapira combines foam layers with pocket springs to provide better edge support. The certified B Corp helps you get better sleep but also gives back to the environment and community by planting one tree for every mattress sold and donating one mattress for every 10 sold.

Thursday Boot Co.

Boots are a cold weather staple that, if poorly made, will lead to blisters, wet socks, and a host of other frustrating problems. Thursday Boot Co.’s models won’t give you such grief, plus they look timeless and sophisticated. Their interiors are fully lined with leather, molding to your feet like a glove, while their leather uppers age gracefully over time.

Boll & Branch

This five-year-old startup was recently named the world’s largest consumer of Organic Fair Trade Certified cotton – ahead of retail bigwigs like Patagonia and Nike. You can find this ethical material and feel the difference in its soft sheets (preferred by no less than three US presidents) and fluffy, absorbent towels. They also happen to be Fair Trade certified and Oeko-Tek Standard 100 certified.

Buffy

Wrap yourself in the blanket burrito of your dreams with this innovative comforter that comprises a 100% eucalyptus fiber shell (uses less water to make, is softer than cotton, has cooling properties) and 100% recycled plastic fill. This unique combination of materials proves to be ultra-soft, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating – just what you want to envelop your body as you sleep.

Happy Socks

You can’t help but smile at these colorful, eye-catching socks that become the star of any outfit. The playful accessories can be found all over the world, but they’re more convenient to shop online. On Amazon, you can browse by the main collection, gift boxes, and limited-edition pairs. If we were you, we’d take advantage of this last category, which currently includes Beatles and Andy Warhol styles.

Matt & Nat

Matt & Nat makes composed and structured bags that also happen to be vegan. In addition to vegan leather, it uses recycled nylon, cork, and rubber in its bags, and all of its bag linings have been made from 100% recycled bottles since 2007. The backpacks are unique enough in color and silhouette to distinguish yourself from the pack, yet still simple and timeless – a design philosophy that encourages sustainable, long-term use.

Freshly Picked

How can anyone resist these adorable baby shoes? They’re made from 100% leather, with soft soles to support balance and coordination as your baby walks. They’ll stay on your baby’s feet as they romp around, but are also just as easy to take off. Another way Freshly Picked is helping parents is with its stylish diaper bags that you’d never guess are diaper bags.

Baggu

I rarely go anywhere without my reusable nylon tote from Baggu. These cute, strong bags come in a variety of prints and bright colors, only cost $10 each, and can be used for anything from groceries to laundry. While they’re Baggu’s flagship product and best seller, you might also be interested in its backpacks and travel bags, which boast similar characteristics of simplicity, style, and quality.

Soludos

Espadrille and slipper juggernaut Soludos is the epitome of relaxed and playful summer living. Its shoes for men and women inspire you to pack your bags and travel the world, while rocking a great outfit in each new destination, of course. You can expect nothing less from a company whose name combines “the clink of a glass” (salud) and “sun” (sol),

MVMT

Newer watch brands are showing shoppers that you don’t have to spent thousands of dollars on an attractive timepiece. MVMT is a leader in this new movement toward sleek, minimalist watches that cost a fraction of the price. It also makes sunglasses and watches to match, but we’d be happy to devote all our attention to its many watch styles if we could.