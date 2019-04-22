STARTUPS TO WATCH: Here are the startups VCs are betting on in every corner of tech

- source
- LaunchDarkly
- New startups launch in tech ever week, while billions of dollars are invested in startups every year.
- Many of these startups never get off the ground. But some make their employees and investors millionaires.
- Business Insider regularly lists startups to watch in different areas of tech. You can read them all by subscribing to BI Prime.
Here are the startups to watch in:
- AI: 12 AI startups that will boom in 2019, according to VCs
- Cloud computing: 8 cloud computing startups to bet your career on in 2019
- Cybersecurity: VCs say these 30 cybersecurity startups will blow up in 2019
- DevOps: 5 DevOps to bet your career on in 2019
- Fintech: We asked top VCs to pitch us on up-and-coming fintechs. Here are the 12 they came up with.
- Fintech (Europe): These are the 15 European fintechs VCs think will blow up in 2019
- Healthcare (Pharmacy):10 pharmacy startups that could be M&A targets after Amazon’s acquisition of PillPack
- Open-source software developers: VCs say these 19 startups for open-source software developers will blow up in 2019