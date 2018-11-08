7 startups that have grown with their millennial fan base by introducing baby and kids’ collections

source Away

There’s no denying that the low prices of the direct-to-consumer startup boom combined with the ultimate convenience of Amazon Prime have completely colored how millennials shop. Where malls with large department stores were once considered sacred ground, millennials now tend to prefer a more personalized online shopping experience – preferably one that also includes free and fast delivery.

We’ve turned instead to smaller startups to satisfy our need for originality and discovery. Yet even when those startups get big enough to not feel like startups anymore, we’re still continuing to shop from them – just not exclusively for ourselves.

As millennials age into parents, many of us are turning to those same startups we once “discovered” for ourselves to instead buy clothes, sheets, and even suitcases for our own kids. Brands like Brooklinen – whose most loyal fans tend to be young adults who just bought their first or second set of nice sheets – understand that as their customer base grows up, they need to find ways to keep them coming back, and in the process, are beginning to cultivate the next generation of customers.

Below, you’ll find a list of some of our favorite startups that are now making (very cute) items for children and babies:

1. Brooklinen

source Brooklinen

It’s no surprise that Brooklinen, arguably the internet’s favorite bedding brand, is now making baby sheets and blankets in similar styles to their playfully patterned offerings for adults. Sweetly named “Brooklittles,” the collection for tiny ones includes cozy blankets, quilts, crib sheets, toddler sheet sets, and swaddling blankets in ultra-soft materials like sateen and muslin cotton.

2. Allbirds

source Allbirds

Allbirds, the internet’s favorite sneaker startup and maker of the comfiest pairs on earth, aptly named its kids’ collection “Smallbirds” (we know – it gets us every time!). Toddlers and kids can run around comfortably in the company’s original Wool Runners made from sustainable (and super soft) merino wool. Though the shoes have laces, there’s also an elastic band underneath the tongue on kids’ pairs so they slip on easily but won’t slip off. Plus, parents can clean them up easily in the washing machine.

3. Bombas

source Bombas

Recognizing that socks are one of the most requested but least received items in homeless shelters, Bombas was founded with a mission to provide socks to those who need them while selling socks to those who want them. The company has now donated over a million pairs [fact check… think it’s 10m]. Their kids’ socks are designed with grippy bottoms so they can run freely around the house without slipping, sliding, or crashing into walls (as kids are wont to do).

4. Mahabis

source Mahabis

Launched exclusively online in 2014, Mahabis makes slippers for adults and kids that can easily be worn outside the house for errands, dog walks, grocery trips, and checking the mail. The original design for adults had removable rubber soles for indoor-to-outdoor use, but the newest iteration has them fully attached. The stretchy heel tab makes them easy to walk in, but they can also be folded down for a full slip-on experience.

5. Away

source Away

Away’s trendy suitcases feature ejectable batteries that are TSA-approved so your devices stay powered throughout your trip. The kids’ versions are no different – they’re just a little smaller and much more manageable for little ones to carry. They come in nine different colors, and Away also has a selection of fun and substantial stickers that kids can use to customize their suitcases.

6. Rothy’s

source Rothy’s

West Coast startup Rothy’s makes flexible, comfortable women’s flats and loafers out of spun recycled plastic. This year, they launched a girls’ line consisting of the ever-popular loafer style, which won’t slip off their little feet as they run, jump, and play. As with the adult pairs, they’re machine washable, comfy, and come in tons of fun colors and patters.

7. Parachute

source Parachute

Bedding startup Parachute, which launched in 2014, only took three years to put out its first collection of baby bedding. It now makes crib sheets in the company’s beloved percale and linen materials, along with a selection of luxurious cashmere blankets, quilts, a pillow, and the sweetest little hooded baby towels you ever did see – all in gender neutral greys, whites, and pastel blush colors.

