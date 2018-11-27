Entertainment pioneers Chris Albrecht and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson will discuss TV’s golden age at IGNITION 2018

caption Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (left) and Chris Albrecht. source Shayanne Gal/BI Graphics

The television landscape has shifted dramatically over the past decade. We’ll be talking to some of the executives and creatives heralding in TV’s new golden age at IGNITION.

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht will take the stage with award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor, and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Albrecht has held his executive post at Starz since 2010. Before that, he spent 22 years at HBO, where he was credited with developing groundbreaking shows such as “Sex and the City,” “The Sopranos,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Entourage.”

One of the most recognized rappers, Jackson recently pivoted into entrepreneurship. In 2003, he founded the film-production company G-Unit Film and Television Inc.

In 2014, Starz debuted G-Unit’s scripted series “Power.” Jackson is a cocreator, executive producer, and costar of the series.

The drama was an overnight success and renewed for a second season after just one episode. “Power” has become a lynchpin for Starz programming as Albrecht works to reinvent the network as a destination for premium original content.

In late 2018, Starz signed Jackson to an exclusive four-year deal, solidifying a long-term partnership between Albrecht and Jackson for years to come.

Albrecht has said of Jackson: “Both on screen and off, Curtis has proven that he can deliver content that our viewers want to watch. He is the real deal, and we have given him a real deal, with what I believe to be among the most significant deals to date for an executive producer in premium television.”

Hear more about Albrecht and Jackson’s vision for the future of premium television, as OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu capture market share in an increasingly competitive environment.

Take a look at the rest of our speaker lineup so far, and mark your calendar for December 3-4 to join us.

REGISTER NOW.