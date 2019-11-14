Google’s regulatory headaches just got worse as the probe by 48 states expands to include Android and search

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

A multistate investigation into potential anticompetive behavior by Google has expanded to its search and Android businesses, according to CNBC.

Previously, attorneys general from 48 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico were only looking into Google’s digital ads business.

The broadened investigation ads to Google’s regulatory headaches, which include mulitple investigations.

A coalition of 50 state attorneys general investigating Google over potential antitrust violations are expanding their probe to look at its search and Android businesses, according to a report from CNBC.

The investigation, which includes 48 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico and is being led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, had originally focused solely on Google’s digital advertising business.

At a recent meeting of several attorneys general involved in the probe, however, Paxton indicated his support for examining potential anticompetitive practices within Google’s search engine results and its Android mobile operating system, sources told CNBC.

That would put the states’ investigation in line with a series of antitrust probes in the European Union that have collectively resulted in $9.4 billion in fines for Google. It would also add to growing scrutiny of Google by US regulators, which includes requests for documents by the US Department of Justice as well as a federal probe into its partnership with the hospital system Ascension to collect individuals’ health records.