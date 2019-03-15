How much 25 major US cities pinch from your wallet in taxes

caption New York City has some of the highest taxes among major US cities. source Shutterstock

State and local taxes vary widely from place to place.

Here are the sales and income tax rates faced by residents of the 25 biggest US cities.

Tax season is upon us, and while most Americans are focused on their federal income taxes, state and local taxes vary wildly from place to place and can hit your wallet hard.

Using state sales and top marginal income tax figures from the Tax Foundation, and local sales and income tax rates mostly from state and local government websites, we found the total burden of these taxes on residents of the 25 largest US cities, according to the US Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey.

It’s worth noting that many state and municipal governments also rely on other taxes and fees for revenue, including various licenses and property taxes. For the sake of comparison, we decided to focus on sales and income taxes.

Here are state and local sales and income tax rates for the top 25 cities, listed in order by population from largest to smallest:

New York City, NY

State sales tax: 4%

Local sales tax: 4.875%

Total sales tax: 8.875%

Top state income tax rate: 8.82%

Top local income tax rate: 3.88%

Total top income tax rate: 12.7%

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California

State sales tax: 7.25%

Local sales tax: 2.25%

Total sales tax: 9.5%

State top income tax rate: 13.3%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 13.3%

Chicago, IL

State sales tax: 6.25%

Local sales tax: 4%

Total sales tax: 10.25%

State top income tax rate: 4.95%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 4.95%

Houston, TX

State sales tax: 6.25%

Local sales tax: 2%

Total sales tax: 8.25%

State top income tax rate: 0%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 0%

Phoenix, AZ

State sales tax: 5.6%

Local sales tax: 3%

Total sales tax: 8.6%

State top income tax rate: 4.54%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 4.54%

Philadelphia, PA

State sales tax: 6%

Local sales tax: 2%

Total sales tax: 8%

State top income tax rate: 3.07%

Local top income tax rate: 3.89%

Total top income tax rate: 6.96%

San Antonio, TX

State sales tax: 6.25%

Local sales tax: 2%

Total sales tax: 8.25%

State top income tax rate: 0%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 0%

San Diego, CA

State sales tax: 7.25%

Local sales tax: 0.5%

Total sales tax: 7.75%

State top income tax rate: 13.3%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 13.3%

Dallas, TX

State sales tax: 6.25%

Local sales tax: 2%

Total sales tax: 8.25%

State top income tax rate: 0%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 0%

San Jose, CA

State sales tax: 7.25%

Local sales tax: 2%

Total sales tax: 9.25%

State top income tax rate: 13.3%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 13.3%

Austin, TX

State sales tax: 6.25%

Local sales tax: 2%

Total sales tax: 8.25%

State top income tax rate: 0%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 0%

Jacksonville, FL

State sales tax: 6%

Local sales tax: 1%

Total sales tax: 7%

State top income tax rate: 0%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 0%

San Francisco, CA

State sales tax: 7.25%

Local sales tax: 1.25%

Total sales tax: 8.5%

State top income tax rate: 13.3%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 13.3%

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

State sales tax: 5.75%

Local sales tax: 1.75%

Total sales tax: 7.5%

State top income tax rate: 5%

Local top income tax rate: 2.5%

Total top income tax rate: 7.5%

Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX

State sales tax: 6.25%

Local sales tax: 2%

Total sales tax: 8.25%

State top income tax rate: 0%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 0%

Charlotte, NC

State sales tax: 4.75%

Local sales tax: 2.5%

Total sales tax: 7.25%

State top income tax rate: 5.55%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 5.55%

Indianapolis, IN

State sales tax: 7%

Local sales tax: 0%

Total sales tax: 7%

State top income tax rate: 3.23%

Local top income tax rate: 2.02%

Total top income tax rate: 3.25%

Seattle, WA

State sales tax: 6.5%

Local sales tax: 3.6%

Total sales tax: 10.1%

State top income tax rate: 0%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 0%

Denver, CO

State sales tax: 2.9%

Local sales tax: 5.41%

Total sales tax: 8.31%

State top income tax rate: 4.63%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 4.63%

Washington, DC

State sales tax: 6%

Local sales tax: n/a

Total sales tax: 6%

State top income tax rate: 8.95%

Local top income tax rate: n/a

Total top income tax rate: 8.95%

El Paso, TX

State sales tax: 6.25%

Local sales tax: 2%

Total sales tax: 8.25%

State top income tax rate: 0%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 0%

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

State sales tax: 6.25%

Local sales tax: 0%

Total sales tax: 6.25%

State top income tax rate: 5.1%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 5.1%

Detroit, MI

State sales tax: 6%

Local sales tax: 0%

Total sales tax: 6%

State top income tax rate: 4.25%

Local top income tax rate: 2.4%

Total top income tax rate: 6.65%

Nashville, TN

State sales tax: 7%

Local sales tax: 2.25%

Total sales tax: 9.25%

State top income tax rate: 3%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 3%

Memphis, TN

State sales tax: 7%

Local sales tax: 2.25%

Total sales tax: 9.25%

State top income tax rate: 3%

Local top income tax rate: 0%

Total top income tax rate: 3%