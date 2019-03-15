How much 25 major US cities pinch from your wallet in taxes

- source
- Shutterstock
- State and local taxes vary widely from place to place.
- Here are the sales and income tax rates faced by residents of the 25 biggest US cities.
Tax season is upon us, and while most Americans are focused on their federal income taxes, state and local taxes vary wildly from place to place and can hit your wallet hard.
Using state sales and top marginal income tax figures from the Tax Foundation, and local sales and income tax rates mostly from state and local government websites, we found the total burden of these taxes on residents of the 25 largest US cities, according to the US Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey.
It’s worth noting that many state and municipal governments also rely on other taxes and fees for revenue, including various licenses and property taxes. For the sake of comparison, we decided to focus on sales and income taxes.
Here are state and local sales and income tax rates for the top 25 cities, listed in order by population from largest to smallest:
New York City, NY
- source
- Shutterstock
State sales tax: 4%
Local sales tax: 4.875%
Total sales tax: 8.875%
Top state income tax rate: 8.82%
Top local income tax rate: 3.88%
Total top income tax rate: 12.7%
Los Angeles, CA
- source
- Getty Images
State sales tax: 7.25%
Local sales tax: 2.25%
Total sales tax: 9.5%
State top income tax rate: 13.3%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 13.3%
Chicago, IL
- source
- Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 6.25%
Local sales tax: 4%
Total sales tax: 10.25%
State top income tax rate: 4.95%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 4.95%
Houston, TX
- source
- Stan Honda/Getty Images
State sales tax: 6.25%
Local sales tax: 2%
Total sales tax: 8.25%
State top income tax rate: 0%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 0%
Phoenix, AZ
- source
- BCFC/shutterstock
State sales tax: 5.6%
Local sales tax: 3%
Total sales tax: 8.6%
State top income tax rate: 4.54%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 4.54%
Philadelphia, PA
State sales tax: 6%
Local sales tax: 2%
Total sales tax: 8%
State top income tax rate: 3.07%
Local top income tax rate: 3.89%
Total top income tax rate: 6.96%
San Antonio, TX
- source
- iStock
State sales tax: 6.25%
Local sales tax: 2%
Total sales tax: 8.25%
State top income tax rate: 0%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 0%
San Diego, CA
- source
- Dancestrokes/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 7.25%
Local sales tax: 0.5%
Total sales tax: 7.75%
State top income tax rate: 13.3%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 13.3%
Dallas, TX
- source
- mandritoiu/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 6.25%
Local sales tax: 2%
Total sales tax: 8.25%
State top income tax rate: 0%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 0%
San Jose, CA
- source
- stellamc / Shutterstock
State sales tax: 7.25%
Local sales tax: 2%
Total sales tax: 9.25%
State top income tax rate: 13.3%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 13.3%
Austin, TX
- source
- Flickr Creative commons/Ian Aberle
State sales tax: 6.25%
Local sales tax: 2%
Total sales tax: 8.25%
State top income tax rate: 0%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 0%
Jacksonville, FL
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 6%
Local sales tax: 1%
Total sales tax: 7%
State top income tax rate: 0%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 0%
San Francisco, CA
- source
- Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
State sales tax: 7.25%
Local sales tax: 1.25%
Total sales tax: 8.5%
State top income tax rate: 13.3%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 13.3%
Columbus, Ohio
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 5.75%
Local sales tax: 1.75%
Total sales tax: 7.5%
State top income tax rate: 5%
Local top income tax rate: 2.5%
Total top income tax rate: 7.5%
Fort Worth, TX
- source
- bobcooltx/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 6.25%
Local sales tax: 2%
Total sales tax: 8.25%
State top income tax rate: 0%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 0%
Charlotte, NC
- source
- iStock
State sales tax: 4.75%
Local sales tax: 2.5%
Total sales tax: 7.25%
State top income tax rate: 5.55%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 5.55%
Indianapolis, IN
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 7%
Local sales tax: 0%
Total sales tax: 7%
State top income tax rate: 3.23%
Local top income tax rate: 2.02%
Total top income tax rate: 3.25%
Seattle, WA
State sales tax: 6.5%
Local sales tax: 3.6%
Total sales tax: 10.1%
State top income tax rate: 0%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 0%
Denver, CO
- source
- Shutterstock
State sales tax: 2.9%
Local sales tax: 5.41%
Total sales tax: 8.31%
State top income tax rate: 4.63%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 4.63%
Washington, DC
- source
- Getty/Chip Somodevilla
State sales tax: 6%
Local sales tax: n/a
Total sales tax: 6%
State top income tax rate: 8.95%
Local top income tax rate: n/a
Total top income tax rate: 8.95%
El Paso, TX
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
State sales tax: 6.25%
Local sales tax: 2%
Total sales tax: 8.25%
State top income tax rate: 0%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 0%
Boston, MA
- source
- Erin Clark/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
State sales tax: 6.25%
Local sales tax: 0%
Total sales tax: 6.25%
State top income tax rate: 5.1%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 5.1%
Detroit, MI
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 6%
Local sales tax: 0%
Total sales tax: 6%
State top income tax rate: 4.25%
Local top income tax rate: 2.4%
Total top income tax rate: 6.65%
Nashville, TN
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 7%
Local sales tax: 2.25%
Total sales tax: 9.25%
State top income tax rate: 3%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 3%
Memphis, TN
- source
- evenfh/Shutterstock
State sales tax: 7%
Local sales tax: 2.25%
Total sales tax: 9.25%
State top income tax rate: 3%
Local top income tax rate: 0%
Total top income tax rate: 3%