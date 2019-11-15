Marie Yovanovitch testified that the State Department wouldn’t publicly defend her because officials feared the threat of a Trump tweet

Marie Yovanovitch, the US’s former ambassador to Ukraine, said the State Department did not defend her from false allegations floated by President Donald Trump because officials were fearful of retribution from Trump via Twitter.

Yovanovitch said she was horrified at the “baseless allegations” raised against her by Rudy Giuliani and other Trump associates, as part of a “smear campaign” to get her removed from her post.

When the official asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to put out a statement in support of her, she said he refused because he feared it would make him a target of one of Trump’s tweets.

Yovanovitch worked in the US Foreign Service for over three decades and served as ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to May of 2019.

The former diplomat, who was lauded as “an anti-corruption champion” by ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, said that “Giuliani should have known those claims were suspect, coming as they reportedly did from individuals with questionable motives and with reason to believe that their political and financial ambitions would be stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.”

“Let me see if I got this right,” Democratic counsel Dan Goldman said. “You were one of the most senior diplomats in the State Department. You’d been there for 33 years. You’d won numerous awards. You’d been appointed as an ambassador three times by both Republican and Democratic presidents. And the State Department would not issue a statement in support of you against false allegations because they were concerned about a tweet from the president of the United States?

“That’s my understanding,” Yovanovitch answered.

Yovanovitch is the third official to testify in the public impeachment hearings into Trump, and also testified that she was “shocked” when she read that the president had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that she was “bad news,” adding that “she’s going to go through some things.”

Her testimony sparked simultaneous tweeted attacks by the president, which Schiff deemed “witness intimidation.”