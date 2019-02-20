The State Department says the ISIS bride begging to return to the US is not a citizen and isn’t coming back

The Department of State has barred US-born “ISIS bride” Hoda Muthana from returning to the United States.

The 24-year-old woman, who her lawyer claims was born in the US in 1994, “is not a US citizen,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, adding that she “will not be admitted into the United States.”

After leaving her Alabama home in 2014 to join ISIS in Syria, she became an outspoken advocate of violence against Americans, calling for bloody attacks on American soil.

She later became disillusioned and deserted the terrorist group, which is being exterminated across the Middle East.

The State Department announced Wednesday that ISIS bride Hoda Muthana, a US-born woman who left Alabama to join ISIS but began begging to return to the US after recently deserting the terror group, is not a US citizen and will not be allowed to return home.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a written statement that “she does not have any legal basis, no valid US passport, no right to a passport, nor any visa to travel to the United States.”

Her lawyer argues that she was born in the US, specifically New Jersey in 1994. “The Trump administration continues its attempts to wrongfully strip citizens of their citizenship,” her attorney Hassan Shibly, told ABC News.

Muthana’s citizenship status prior to leaving to join ISIS remains unclear as she was born to a Yemeni diplomat, meaning that she was not automatically granted citizenship by birth, although she could have applied for citizenship.

She has been seen in photos with a US passport, something only US citizens can possess.

The 24-year-old woman ran away to Syria in November 2014, one year after graduating from high school, to join the Islamic State. She married an ISIS fighter, gave birth to his child, and became an outspoken advocate online for violent extremism.

In one particularly egregious social media post from March 2015, she urged ISIS fighters to drive trucks into crowds, encouraging terrorists to spill blood on American soil.

“Go on drive bys, and spill all of their blood, or rent a big truck and drive all over them,” she tweeted four years ago, when ISIS was a more serious threat. “Veterans, Patriots, Memorial, etc day … Kill them.”

She deserted the terror group, now on its last legs in Syria, six weeks ago. She was recently picked up by Kurdish forces, and since then she has been begging for forgiveness and permission to return to the US.

She has told newspapers that she was “brainwashed,” explaining that life with ISIS was not as she had envisioned. “I’m really traumatized by my experience. We starved and we literally ate grass.”

She is currently being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces who captured her.

“Please forgive me for being so ignorant,” she recently told the Guardian, a British newspaper. “I believe that America gives second chances. I want to return and I’ll never come back to the Middle East.”

But, the State Department stated that she is not a citizen and, therefore, has no right to return to the US.

The UK decided on Tuesday to strip another ISIS bride, Shamima Begum, of her citizenship. The woman left her London home in 2015 to join ISIS in Syria.

