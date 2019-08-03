This is how we ranked the economies of the 50 states and DC

source Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

We recently ranked the economies of the 50 US states and Washington, DC.

We used six economic measures: unemployment, job growth, GDP per capita, GDP growth, average wages, and wage growth.

Here’s where we got our data from, and how we combined it to make an overall snapshot of economic health.

In our ranking of the economies of the states and DC, we looked at six measures of economic health.

Each measure was rescaled to allow us to compare them to one another. We calculated z-scores for each state on each measure, which rescales each variable based on its average and standard deviation.

To make the combined ranking, we added together the six indicator z-scores for each state to create an overall economic index.

Here are the sources for each of our measures: