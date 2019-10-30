State income tax rates across America, ranked from highest to lowest

- source
- Taxes are due on April 15, 2020. Many Americans will file a state income tax return in addition to a federal income tax return.
- US states have either a flat income tax, a progressive tax, or no income tax.
- The top income tax rate in the country is 13.3%, in California.
Tax day 2020 is Wednesday, April 15.
Many Americans will file both a federal tax return and state income tax return. You can do that through an online service like H&R Block or TurboTax – both of which offer free tax filing for eligible taxpayers – or an accountant.
When it comes to state income tax, the amount you pay varies depending on where you live. Seven US states have no income tax – Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. New Hampshire and Tennessee don’t have a state income tax either, but they do tax interest and dividends at 5% and 2%.
The rest of the states either have a flat income tax – meaning everyone, regardless of how much they earn, pays the same percentage of their income to the government – or a progressive income tax, which means the tax rate is determined by income.
Among the 41 states that tax income, North Dakota has the lowest maximum rate at 2.9%. California has the highest top tax rate, topping out at 13.3%, but isn’t the only one with a double-digit maximum.
Below, we’ve created a ranking of states from the highest state income tax rate to the lowest income tax rate. For states that have a range of tax rates based on income, we used the highest rate to determine the ranking. All figures are sourced from the Tax Foundation.
42. California
State income tax rate: 1% to 13.3%
41. Hawaii
State income tax rate: 1.4% to 11%
40. New Jersey
State income tax rate: 1.4% to 10.75%
39. Oregon
State income tax rate: 5% to 9.9%
38. Minnesota
State income tax rate: 5.35% to 9.85%
37. Washington, DC
State income tax rate: 4% to 8.95%
36. New York
State income tax rate: 4% to 8.82%
35. Vermont
State income tax rate: 3.35% to 8.75%
34. Iowa
State income tax rate: 0.33% to 8.53%
33. Wisconsin
State income tax rate: 4% to 7.65%
32. Maine
State income tax rate: 5.8% to 7.15%
31. South Carolina
State income tax rate: 1.10% to 7%
30. Connecticut
State income tax rate: 3% to 6.99%
29. Idaho
State income tax rate: 1.13% to 6.93%
27 (TIE). Montana
State income tax rate: 1% to 6.9%
27 (TIE). Arkansas
State income tax rate: 0.9% to 6.9%
26. Nebraska
State income tax rate: 2.46% to 6.84%
25. Delaware
State income tax rate: 2.2% to 6.6%
24. West Virginia
State income tax rate: 3% to 6.5%
23. Louisiana
State income tax rate: 2% to 6%
22. Rhode Island
State income tax rate: 3.75% to 5.99%
19 (TIE). Maryland
State income tax rate: 2% to 5.75%
19 (TIE). Virginia
State income tax rate: 2% to 5.75%
19 (TIE). Georgia
State income tax rate: 1% to 5.75%
18. Kansas
State income tax rate: 3.10% to 5.7%
17. Missouri
State income tax rate: 1.5% to 5.40%
16. North Carolina
State income tax rate: 5.25%
15. Massachusetts
State income tax rate: 5.05%
10 (TIE). Mississippi
State income tax rate: 3% to 5%
10 (TIE). Alabama
State income tax rate: 2% to 5%
10 (TIE). Ohio
State income tax rate: 1.98% to 5%
10 (TIE). Oklahoma
State income tax rate: 0.5% to 5%
10 (TIE). Kentucky
State income tax rate: 5%
8 (TIE). Illinois
State income tax rate: 4.95%
8 (TIE). Utah
State income tax rate: 4.95%
7. New Mexico
State income tax rate: 1.7% to 4.9%
6. Colorado
State income tax rate: 4.63%
5. Arizona
State income tax rate: 2.59% to 4.54%
4. Michigan
State income tax rate: 4.25%
3. Indiana
State income tax rate: 3.23%
2. Pennsylvania
State income tax rate: 3.07%
1. North Dakota
State income tax rate: 1.1% to 2.9%