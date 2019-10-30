State income tax rates across America, ranked from highest to lowest

caption The top income tax rate in the country is 13.3% in California. source MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images/Contributor

Taxes are due on April 15, 2020. Many Americans will file a state income tax return in addition to a federal income tax return.

US states have either a flat income tax, a progressive tax, or no income tax.

The top income tax rate in the country is 13.3%, in California.

Read more personal finance coverage.

Tax day 2020 is Wednesday, April 15.

Many Americans will file both a federal tax return and state income tax return. You can do that through an online service like H&R Block or TurboTax – both of which offer free tax filing for eligible taxpayers – or an accountant.

When it comes to state income tax, the amount you pay varies depending on where you live. Seven US states have no income tax – Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. New Hampshire and Tennessee don’t have a state income tax either, but they do tax interest and dividends at 5% and 2%.

The rest of the states either have a flat income tax – meaning everyone, regardless of how much they earn, pays the same percentage of their income to the government – or a progressive income tax, which means the tax rate is determined by income.

Among the 41 states that tax income, North Dakota has the lowest maximum rate at 2.9%. California has the highest top tax rate, topping out at 13.3%, but isn’t the only one with a double-digit maximum.

Below, we’ve created a ranking of states from the highest state income tax rate to the lowest income tax rate. For states that have a range of tax rates based on income, we used the highest rate to determine the ranking. All figures are sourced from the Tax Foundation.

42. California

source Getty Images

State income tax rate: 1% to 13.3%

41. Hawaii

State income tax rate: 1.4% to 11%

40. New Jersey

source f11photo/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 1.4% to 10.75%

39. Oregon

State income tax rate: 5% to 9.9%

38. Minnesota

source Wikimedia

State income tax rate: 5.35% to 9.85%

37. Washington, DC

source Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 4% to 8.95%

36. New York

source Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

State income tax rate: 4% to 8.82%

35. Vermont

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 3.35% to 8.75%

34. Iowa

State income tax rate: 0.33% to 8.53%

33. Wisconsin

source Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 4% to 7.65%

32. Maine

State income tax rate: 5.8% to 7.15%

31. South Carolina

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 1.10% to 7%

30. Connecticut

source Christian Hinkle/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 3% to 6.99%

29. Idaho

source Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 1.13% to 6.93%

27 (TIE). Montana

source thierry dehove/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 1% to 6.9%

27 (TIE). Arkansas

source Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 0.9% to 6.9%

26. Nebraska

source Getty Images

State income tax rate: 2.46% to 6.84%

25. Delaware

source Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 2.2% to 6.6%

24. West Virginia

source Andrei Medvedev/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 3% to 6.5%

23. Louisiana

source Meinzahn/iStock

State income tax rate: 2% to 6%

22. Rhode Island

State income tax rate: 3.75% to 5.99%

19 (TIE). Maryland

source Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 2% to 5.75%

19 (TIE). Virginia

source Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 2% to 5.75%

19 (TIE). Georgia

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 1% to 5.75%

18. Kansas

source A G Baxter/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 3.10% to 5.7%

17. Missouri

source Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 1.5% to 5.40%

16. North Carolina

State income tax rate: 5.25%

15. Massachusetts

source Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 5.05%

10 (TIE). Mississippi

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 3% to 5%

10 (TIE). Alabama

State income tax rate: 2% to 5%

10 (TIE). Ohio

source Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 1.98% to 5%

10 (TIE). Oklahoma

source Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 0.5% to 5%

10 (TIE). Kentucky

source Getty Images

State income tax rate: 5%

8 (TIE). Illinois

source Maria Sbytova/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 4.95%

8 (TIE). Utah

source Checubus/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 4.95%

7. New Mexico

State income tax rate: 1.7% to 4.9%

6. Colorado

source EdgeOfReason/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 4.63%

5. Arizona

source Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 2.59% to 4.54%

4. Michigan

source Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 4.25%

3. Indiana

source f11photo/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 3.23%

2. Pennsylvania

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 3.07%

1. North Dakota

source Bob Pool/Shutterstock

State income tax rate: 1.1% to 2.9%