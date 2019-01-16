The complete history of the US State of the Union address

The State of the Union address has a long, interesting history that dates back to President George Washington.

The address is derived from the US Constitution, and different presidents have put their own spin on it due to the vague language of the text.

In the present day, the State of the Union largely serves as an opportunity for the president to highlight his accomplishments while outlining his hopes for the future.

The State of the Union is an annual address the president delivers before a joint session of Congress.

Its history dates back to the first leader of the nation, President George Washington, and it’s evolved and changed a number of times over the years.

In the present day, the State of the Union largely serves as an opportunity for the president to emphasize the ways in which he feels his administration has been successful while also laying out his agenda and hopes for the future.

Here’s the history behind the State of the Union.

Read more: Nancy Pelosi suggests Trump either postpone his State of the Union address until after the government shutdown ends, or submit it in writing

Read more: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer walks back comment that Trump’s State of the Union address ‘is off’

Read more: Nielsen says DHS and US Secret Service ‘fully prepared’ for State of Union security after Pelosi letter

The State of the Union address is derived from Article II, Section 3 of the US Constitution, which states that presidents “shall from time to time give to the Congress information about the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” This has been interpreted differently by various presidents over the course of history, given how vaguely worded it is.

caption A painting of the Founding Fathers. source Wikimedia Commons

Source: Cornell Law School

It’s not required that presidents deliver information on the “state of the union” in an oral speech, but that’s how it was initially done. In the first 12 years of the existence of the US, Presidents George Washington and John Adams both delivered their State of the Union addresses before Congress.

caption President George Washington. source Wikimedia Commons

Source: National Archives

On January 8, 1790, Washington delivered the first State of the Union address before Congress in New York City, which was still the US capital at the time.

caption President George Washington. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Source: National Archives

President Thomas Jefferson ended the tradition of delivering a speech before Congress, and instead opted to send a written message to lawmakers. Jefferson felt that delivering an address before Congress was too aristocratic and similar to practices in monarchies.

caption President Thomas Jefferson. source Wikimedia Commons

Source: Vox

Subsequent presidents followed Jefferson’s example for over a century. But the precedent the third president established was eventually broken by President Woodrow Wilson in 1913.

Source: National Archives

Wilson was the first president to deliver the executive’s message in an oral speech before Congress since 1801. At the time, The Washington Post reported that lawmakers were “agape” at Wilson’s break from tradition. “Washington is amazed,” the newspaper reported.

caption President Woodrow Wilson. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Since Wilson, most presidents have delivered their message to Congress in person.

caption President Barack Obama. source REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The “state of the union” was a phrase first popularized by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. His speech was informally referred to as the state of the union “address” or “message.”

caption President Franklin. D Roosevelt. source Keystone/Getty Images

Source: Vox

President Harry S. Truman officially named the speech the “State of the Union address,” and the rest is history.

caption President Harry S. Truman. source Wikimedia Commons

Source: National Archives

President Ronald Reagan started the practice of inviting special guests, often ordinary Americans who’ve performed an act of heroism or people who help the president make specific policy points.

caption President Ronald Reagan. source (Photo by Michael Evans/The White House/Getty Images)

Source: Vox

Reagan also holds the record for the shortest State of the Union address, delivering his 1986 speech in approximately 31 minutes.

Source: The American Presidency Project

The longest State of the Union in history was delivered by President Bill Clinton in 2000, clocking in at around 89 minutes.

Source: The American Presidency Project

Some State of the Union addresses have been more impactful or memorable than others and the influence of the speech has perhaps been exaggerated at times. But it is a vital opportunity for the president to grab the attention of Congress, the US public, and, in many ways, the world to address whatever they feel is most important in that moment.

Source: INSIDER