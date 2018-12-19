19 sentimental state-themed gifts you can get on Amazon in time for the holidays

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

I live in New York, but given that I’m from Connecticut, I’m not a New Yorker. State pride is serious business – no matter where you live, you’ll always have a unique connection to where you’re from. Showing your state pride can manifest in many different ways. Maybe you’re a committed fan of all of your states sports teams. Maybe you fervently hold that your hometown pizzeria has the best slice in the country – and you’re willing to fight for that one.

Wherever they live, whatever way they choose to show their state pride, anyone will appreciate a state-inspired present this holiday season. It’s a thoughtful, nostalgic gift that’s sure to make them smile.

If you haven’t done your holiday shopping yet, a state-inspired gift still has a personal feel – so they won’t feel let down with a generic last-minute gift. We found plenty of great options, plus they’re all from Amazon so you can get them under the tree in time for Christmas.

Most of these items are available with two-day shipping, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

Keep scrolling for 19 great state-inspired gifts they’ll love:

A more simple state cutting board

A beautiful bamboo cutting board is just what they need for cheese platters and charcuterie. The sleek state shape is a definite conversation piece, sure to up the ante for their next dinner party.

Note: Some states may arrive after Christmas

A candle that smells like home

We’ve all had that feeling when we get a whiff of salty air or sweet cinnamon rolls and, suddenly, it’s like we’re immediately transported home. Homesick did plenty of research and crowdsourcing to capture the scents of every state and turn those into candles. With choices ranging from states, cities, and even experiences, lighting one of these is sure to conjure up lots of great memories.

A state-shaped cutting and serving board

If you think the plain bamboo is too simple, go for this board that’s actually engraved with the state name, plenty of locations, icons, and important figures. If they’re not the cheese platter type, they can still enjoy this board and hang it up as an interesting piece of wall decor.

Note: Some states may arrive after Christmas

A state mug to remind them of home every morning

You can never really have too many mugs. The design gives a sweet reminder of their home state while they sip their morning coffee.

Note: Some states may arrive after Christmas

A fun way to repurpose beer caps

If their passions include taste-testing local brews and raving about their state, they’ll love this beer cap map that combines them both. When filled with different bottle caps, this wooden map makes a colorful, really unique piece of decor that they can hang around the house.

A simple state silhouette to keep around the house

Home is where the heart is. If this a mantra they live by, they’ll appreciate this little box sign with their state’s silhouette and a mini red heart that they can place over their hometown or favorite location. It’s a sweet piece of decor that’ll always remind them of home.

A mug that’ll make New Yorkers nostalgic

They’ve moved on from the Big Apple, but they’re still a New Yorker at heart. Gift them this mug styled after the iconic NYC Anthora coffee cups – every sip will take them back to the $1 bodega coffees of their golden years.

A pair of funky socks inspired by their favorite city or state

Whether they choose to keep them concealed or show them off, Bostonians will love rocking these spirited socks. The cartoon design is inspired by all aspects of the city, including sports teams, historical events, and more.

Cufflinks that place their state pride on their sleeve

They’re not shy about how much they love their hometown – that’s why you know they’ll be able to pull of these Alabama-shaped cufflinks. From afar, they really just like they any other silver pair, but up close they reveal their Roll Tide pride.

A minimalist print of their favorite city

This simple black and white map print makes a great addition to their office, room, kitchen – pretty much everywhere.

A state-centric dish towel

While a dish towel may seem like a trivial item, it’s one they use everyday so it actually makes a great gift. Upgrade their simple white rags to this bright tea towel, printed with famous landmarks, foods, and sayings from their favorite state.

Subtle coasters engraved with city maps

These square-shaped coasters may not look like any state, but they’re actually engraved with an elaborate city map. Plus, the back is labeled with the city name in case they need to be reminded of which city this is. It’s a subtle, useful way to remind them of home. You can choose from tons of major cities around the country.

An eye-catching throw pillow with state pride

Throw pillows are pieces of decor that are meant to be fun – and these state-inspired ones definitely are. They’re bright, colorful, and plastered with landmarks, icons, cities, and sayings of their respective state.

A simple necklace in their state of mind

A simple, gold-dipped pendant will become their next everyday accessory. This state pendant makes the minimalist style even more special.

A tumbler that lets them rep their home team on the go

You know that collegiate sports are a point of pride for everyone in their hometown – including them. No matter where they live, they’ll always root for their home team. Help them out with this tumbler, branded with their favorite college team so they can show off their state pride wherever they go.

A vintage art print for residents of the lone star state

This handmade print is inspired by the defunct Braniff Airways. Lovers of the lone star state, or simply anyone who loves a vintage find, will appreciate this artsy, antique-y print.

A set of coasters for all kinds of “coasters”

Everyone thinks their coast is the best coast. This set of coasters gives every coast the attention it deserves – and it also happens to be very punny.

A simple bar necklace engraved with special coordinates

If they’d prefer to keep their state pride on the subtle side, this necklace makes a great gift. It’s a simple sterling silver bar engraved with coordinates. Choose any location that’s important to them, so they can keep it with them all of the time as a sentimental reminder of this special place.

Note: May arrive after Christmas

Classy glasses that are personalized with their favorite place

These hand-blown glasses, engraved with a state and the word “home”, add some sentimentality to their kitchen. They’re a great gift for anyone who has recently moved somewhere new.

Note: Some states may arrive after Christmas