California’s economy is as big as France’s — here’s how every state compares to other countries in a single map

source Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Economic Analysis and CIA

The US economy is so large that the economies of individual states rival those of entire countries.

Using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the CIA World Factbook, we found the country with the closest-sized economy to each state.

Using data for the 2017 state gross domestic product from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and data for the economies of the 229 countries tracked in the CIA’s World Factbook, adjusted for purchasing-power parity, we found the country that had the closest-sized economy for each state.

California’s $2.8 trillion GDP is just shy of France’s $2.9 trillion economy, while the $321 billion economy of Wisconsin is slightly larger than Israel’s $317 billion GDP.

Here’s each state’s GDP, along with the closest country and that nation’s GDP: