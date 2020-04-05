The 27 states with the biggest populations at risk of developing a serious coronavirus illness

caption A view of empty Bourbon Street on March 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana amid the coronavirus. Louisiana has the eighth highest share of adults who are at risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus. source Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus can be especially dangerous for people over 65 years old or who have certain pre-existing health conditions.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a health research nonprofit, analyzed the shares of the adult populations in each state that are most at risk of developing a serious coronavirus illness.

Many of the states with high shares of at-risk adults are located in the South, such as Kentucky, Alabama, and North Carolina.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although the novel coronavirus can cause illness in people of all different ages and health conditions, some populations are more vulnerable to developing extremely serious symptoms than others, including people over 65 years old and adults with certain pre-existing health conditions.

The non-profit health research Kaiser Family Foundation examined which states have the highest share of adults age 18 and over who are at risk of a serious illness if infected by the coronavirus.

According to a recent CDC study, the most at-risk groups for developing a serious illness include people over 65, as well as adults age 18 to 64 with heart disease, uncontrolled asthma, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung disease, or a BMI over 40.

KFF used 2018 CDC data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to find the share of each state’s population most at risk based on those conditions.

According to KFF, 37.6% of US adults – 92.6 million Americans – have a heightened chance of developing a serious illness from coronavirus. Of those nearly 93 million Americans, 51.1 million are adults age 65 and over.

At the state level, West Virginia had the highest share of adults at risk of a serious illness after being infected with coronavirus, with a share of 49.3% or nearly 690,000 adults, according to the study.

According to KFF’s analysis, the high-risk population shares of 27 states are greater than the national share. Many of these states are in the South. For instance, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi all had shares over 40%.

Read on to see the 27 states that have the largest shares of adults that are most vulnerable to developing a serious coronavirus illness based on KFF’s analysis. We also included each state’s share of at-risk adults from the over-65 and under-65 year old populations.

27. Kansas: 38.0% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 21.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 54.7%

26. Rhode Island: 38.3% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 21.4%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 56.1%

24 (tie). North Carolina: 39.0% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 22.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 54.2%

24 (tie). Montana: 39.0% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 19.4%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 62.3%

21 (tie). Vermont: 39.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 19.6%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 62.1%

21(tie). Hawaii: 39.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Laszlo Podor/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 19.4%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 62.5%

21 (tie). Arizona: 39.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 20.8%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 59.1%

20. New Mexico: 39.4% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 21.1%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 58.8%

17 (tie). Pennsylvania: 39.8% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source WilliamSherman/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 21.8%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 57.8%

17 (tie). Oregon: 39.8% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

caption Portland, Oregon. source Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 22.5%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 56.2%

17 (tie). Ohio: 39.8% of adults adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 22.9%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 54.9%

16. Indiana: 39.9% of adults adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Photo by Scott Dunn/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 24.4%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 51.4%

14 (tie). New Hampshire: 40.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 23.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 55.3%

14 (tie). Missouri: 40.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 24.0%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 53.8%

13. Oklahoma: 40.8% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Brian S/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 25.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 50.9%

12. Michigan: 41.2% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

caption Detroit, Michigan, in 2017. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 24.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 53.2%

11. Delaware: 41.3% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 58.3%

10. South Carolina: 41.4% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 24.0%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 55.4%

9. Tennessee: 41.6% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 26.0%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 50.6%

7 (tie). Louisiana: 42.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Allard One/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 48.4%

7 (tie). Florida: 42.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

caption Miami, Florida source Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 22.0%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 61.2%

5 (tie). Mississippi: 42.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.2%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 49.6%

5 (tie). Maine: 42.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Anna Gorin/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 23.1%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 59.4%

4. Alabama: 43.1% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.1%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 51.0%

3. Arkansas: 43.5% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 27.7%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 50.3%

2. Kentucky: 43.6% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source View_Point/Shutterstock

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 28.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 48.8%

1. West Virginia: 49.3% of adults age 18 and older are at a higher risk of developing a serious illness from the coronavirus.

source JodiJacobson/Getty Images

Share of at-risk adults under age 65: 32.3%

Share of at-risk adults over age 65: 51.1%