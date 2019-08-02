Here’s how much the average couple is putting on their wedding registry in every state

By
Bethany Biron, Business Insider US
-
The wedding registry is a time-honored American tradition.

  • A new study examined the average cost of wedding registries in each state and found the most expensive lists were in Utah, North Carolina, and Virginia.
  • The least expensive wedding registries were in Mississippi, Vermont, and Montana.
  • The report – published by tuxedo and suit rental company The Black Tux – used data from Amazon’s wedding registry list service and averaged the total cost of items in registries in each state.
Since Macy’s invented the modern gift registry in 1920, wedding registries have been an integral part of the American marriage experience.

While the registry has evolved beyond china sets and blenders to include experiential-based requests like funding for honeymoons, that hasn’t prevented them for being occasionally extravagant.

The Black Tux, a tuxedo and suit rental company based in New York, recently published a report that analyzes trends in wedding registries, including the average total cost of a wedding registry in every state. The study used data from Amazon’s wedding registry site to determine the ranking, averaging the sum of the cost of all items on registries in each state, including Washington, DC.

Though the average across all states was $574.84, there were a handful of states with significantly higher rates, at double the national average. Here’s a closer look at the average total cost of a wedding registry in every state, from least expensive to most expensive, according to The Black Tux and Amazon:

51. Montana — $117.72

source
Jason Doiy/Getty Images

50. Vermont — $127.45

source
jsmith/Getty Images

49. Mississippi — $131.81

source
Hero Images/Getty Images

48. North Dakota — $133.77

source
Rawpixel/Getty Images

47. Alaska — $166.03

source
Xiaoyi Cheng Xiao Yicheng/Getty Images

46. Hawaii — $171.15

source
ejs9/Getty Images

45. Maine — $175.70

source
jpbcpa/Getty Images

44. Connecticut — $204.38

source
standret/Getty Images

43. Arkansas — $233.98

source
JovanaT/Getty Images

42. South Dakota — $257.83

source
kate_sept2004/Getty Images

41. Delaware — $269.72

source
AngiePhotos/Getty Images

40. Arizona — $290.56

source
Jennifer van Son/Getty Images

39. Iowa — $295.21

source
Jason Lee Hughes/Getty Images

38. Nebraska — $313.42

source
blanaru/Getty Images

37. Idaho — $390.69

source
amportraits/Getty Images

36. Kentucky — $402.97

source
tomtom022/Getty Images

35. Minnesota — $416.17

source
Orbon Alija/Getty Images

34. Alabama — $418.56

source
SEASTOCK/Getty Images

33. Georgia — $456.88

source
Dermot Conlan/Getty Images

32. Tennessee — $521.63

source
Springfrom/Getty Images

31. Maryland — $548.47

source
aldomurillo/Getty Images

30. Massachusetts — $554.87

source
Gartmanart/Getty Images

29. Kansas — $557.58

source
Hero Images/Getty Images

28. Louisiana — $561.42

source
Lena Mirisola/Getty Images

27. Pennsylvania — $567.47

source
eli77/Getty Images

26. New York — $568.61

source
Flavia Morlachetti/Getty Images

25. Indiana — $584.20

source
Ned Frisk/Getty Images

24. West Virginia — $594.80

source
standret/Getty Images

23. California — $606.20

source
Adam Hester/Getty Images

22. Oklahoma — $609.78

source
luchschen/Getty Images

21. South Carolina — $620.21

source
JANIFEST/Getty Images

20. Florida — $662.71

source
Cavan Images/Getty Images

19. Washington, D.C. — $663.37

source
DHuss/Getty Images

18. Missouri — $677.04

source
Elena_Ozornina/Getty Images

17. Wyoming — $680.02

source
AmyKerk/Getty Images

16. New Mexico — $691.02

source
shironosov/Getty Images

15. Michigan — $704.97

source
Hero Images/Getty Images

14. New Jersey — $736.14

source
jodiechapman/Getty Images

13. Colorado — $767.58

source
vernonwiley/Getty Images

12. Illinois — $798.14

source
Malkovstock/Getty Images

11. Ohio — $809.72

source
Alexander Codie West/Getty Images

10. Texas — $855.91

source
Westend61/Getty Images

9. Rhode Island — $880.16

source
enisu/Getty Images

8. New Hampshire — $942.59

source
Rebecca Smith/Getty Images

7. Washington — $983.49

source
Hero Images/Getty Images

6. Wisconsin — $995.11

source
jacoblund/Getty Images

5. Oregon — $1,104.92

source
joshuaraineyphotography/Getty Images

4. Nevada — $1,213.06

source
Christian Thomas/Getty Images

3. Virginia — $1,347.57

source
Hero Images/Getty Images

2. North Carolina — $1,491.21

source
verve231/Getty Images

1. Utah — $1,875.25

source
nick1803/Getty Images