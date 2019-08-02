Here’s how much the average couple is putting on their wedding registry in every state

- source
- A new study examined the average cost of wedding registries in each state and found the most expensive lists were in Utah, North Carolina, and Virginia.
- The least expensive wedding registries were in Mississippi, Vermont, and Montana.
- The report – published by tuxedo and suit rental company The Black Tux – used data from Amazon’s wedding registry list service and averaged the total cost of items in registries in each state.
Since Macy’s invented the modern gift registry in 1920, wedding registries have been an integral part of the American marriage experience.
While the registry has evolved beyond china sets and blenders to include experiential-based requests like funding for honeymoons, that hasn’t prevented them for being occasionally extravagant.
The Black Tux, a tuxedo and suit rental company based in New York, recently published a report that analyzes trends in wedding registries, including the average total cost of a wedding registry in every state. The study used data from Amazon’s wedding registry site to determine the ranking, averaging the sum of the cost of all items on registries in each state, including Washington, DC.
Though the average across all states was $574.84, there were a handful of states with significantly higher rates, at double the national average. Here’s a closer look at the average total cost of a wedding registry in every state, from least expensive to most expensive, according to The Black Tux and Amazon:
51. Montana — $117.72
50. Vermont — $127.45
49. Mississippi — $131.81
48. North Dakota — $133.77
47. Alaska — $166.03
46. Hawaii — $171.15
45. Maine — $175.70
44. Connecticut — $204.38
43. Arkansas — $233.98
42. South Dakota — $257.83
41. Delaware — $269.72
40. Arizona — $290.56
39. Iowa — $295.21
38. Nebraska — $313.42
37. Idaho — $390.69
36. Kentucky — $402.97
35. Minnesota — $416.17
34. Alabama — $418.56
33. Georgia — $456.88
32. Tennessee — $521.63
31. Maryland — $548.47
30. Massachusetts — $554.87
29. Kansas — $557.58
28. Louisiana — $561.42
27. Pennsylvania — $567.47
26. New York — $568.61
25. Indiana — $584.20
24. West Virginia — $594.80
23. California — $606.20
22. Oklahoma — $609.78
21. South Carolina — $620.21
20. Florida — $662.71
19. Washington, D.C. — $663.37
18. Missouri — $677.04
17. Wyoming — $680.02
16. New Mexico — $691.02
15. Michigan — $704.97
14. New Jersey — $736.14
13. Colorado — $767.58
12. Illinois — $798.14
11. Ohio — $809.72
10. Texas — $855.91
9. Rhode Island — $880.16
8. New Hampshire — $942.59
7. Washington — $983.49
6. Wisconsin — $995.11
5. Oregon — $1,104.92
4. Nevada — $1,213.06
3. Virginia — $1,347.57
2. North Carolina — $1,491.21
1. Utah — $1,875.25
