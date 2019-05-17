Abortion bans are popping up all around the country. Here are the states that have passed new laws to challenge Roe v. Wade in 2019

caption Protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in the morning as the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of a woman to end her pregnancy, in Washington March 2, 2016. source Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

The spring of 2019 has seen an unprecedented surge in Republican-led states passing near-total bans on most abortions.

In the months of April and May alone, the governors of Ohio, Georgia, and Alabama signed some of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country into law.

None of the laws have gone into effect yet, and all are being challenged in court.

Some legislators have explicitly stated the purpose of these bans is to bring a case before the Supreme Court that could result in the court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Here are all the states that have passed new abortion bans or restrictions in 2019.

For years, Republican-controlled state legislatures have enacted new abortion restrictions including mandating counseling, waiting periods, and expensive regulations on clinics to steadily limit access to the procedure.

Some legislators have explicitly stated the purpose of these bans is to bring a case before the Supreme Court that could result in the court overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court decision in which the court ruled that states cannot ban abortion before the point of fetal viability.

In the months of April and May alone, the governors of Ohio, Georgia, and Alabama signed some of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country.

None of these new laws or any previous six-week ban states have passed, however, have formally gone into effect.

Previous six-week bans passed by North Dakota and Iowa were struck down by federal and state judges, respectively. And new abortion bans introduced by Georgia, Alabama, are currently being challenged in court by organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

As of right now, here’s the latest a patient can obtain an abortion in every state.

caption The latest date of pregnancy a patient can obtain an abortion in every US state source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Source: Guttmacher Institute

Missouri

In the early hours of May 16, the Missouri State Senate passed a bill to ban abortion after eight weeks, with no exemptions for rape or incest. The law will now back head to the Missouri House of Representatives for a vote.

Alabama

On May 14, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a total ban on doctors performing abortions in Alabama, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Under the law, performing the procedure is a class A felony with a maximum prison sentence of 99 years.

Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a so-called “heartbeat bill” into law on May 7. The law bans abortion after five to six weeks – with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother – and establishes fetal personhood under Georgia law.

Ohio

In April, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a similar “heartbeat” bill to ban abortions after six weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law hasn’t gone into effect yet, and is being challenged in court by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

Mississippi

Just months after a federal judge struck down a 15-week abortion ban passed in Mississippi, Gov. Phil Bryant signed a six-week ban with no exemptions for rape or incest into law, which is also being challenged in court and hasn’t get gone into effect.

Kentucky

In March, a federal judge granted an injunction blocking a Kentucky law that would have banned abortion after a fetal heartbeat was detected.

Arkansas

caption Asa Hutchinson source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

In March, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a ban on abortion after 18 weeks, which allows for exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or threat to the life of the pregnant person.

Utah

And in Utah, Gov. Gary Herbert signed a similar bill in March to ban abortion after 18 weeks. The law is currently being challenged by the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.