Trump withdrew from the Paris climate agreement, but nearly half of states vowed to uphold it anyway. Here’s what they’re doing.

Since taking office, President Trump has initiated a number of rollbacks against Obama-era climate policies, including pulling out of the Paris climate agreement.

But states are standing up against him: 24 states and Puerto Rico have joined the US Climate Action Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors who vow to stick to the original carbon emission reduction goals set by the Paris agreement.

Each state has committed to policies that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 27% below 2005 levels by 2025.

Since taking office, President Trump has significantly weakened federal policy by pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, working to repeal nearly 100 environmental protection laws, and continuously advocating for the use of coal.

But states are fighting back.

Since 2017, nearly half of state governors and Puerto Rico have signed legislation that will uphold Paris agreement emission reductions.

But it’s not clear if it’s enough. According to 2016 data, these 25 members account for only about 42% of US carbon emissions.

Leah Stokes, an assistant professor of political science at the University of California said that while state efforts are making an impact, action at the federal level will be required if we want to cut carbon emissions in half and avoid catastrophic warming in the next decade.

“I think it’s kind of a race with the clock at this point in time,” she told Insider. “We know we have to cut our emissions in half by 2030… to do that we need to make a lot of progress to clean up our electricity systems.”

But that’s not to undermine the progress of local governments, Stokes explained. The American public is mobilizing and climate change policy has gained more traction in the 2020 presidential race.

Here’s a breakdown of states involved in the Climate Action Alliance, and some of the ways they’ve vowed to combat climate change:

California

California has been one of the most progressive voices in the fight against climate change.

In 2006, it became the first to initiate a state-wide cap-and-trade program, and have already reduced their 2020 carbon emissions to below 1990 levels.

In 2018, the state passed the “100 Percent Clean Energy Act” with the goal of being carbon-free for electricity retail sales by 2045.

Also in 2018, California issued an executive order to put $162 million each year through 2020 to further advocate for clean transportation, electricity, carbon reduction, and forest restoration.

By 2030, they have committed to putting 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the roads

Colorado

Colorado has initiated a variety of efforts to combat climate change.

In May 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed into effect new legislation, which included renewable energy, carbon reduction, and transportation goals.

The Climate Action Plan to Reduce Pollution set the state’s greenhouse gas emission goals to reach 26% below 2005 levels by 2025, and 90% by 2050.

By 2030, the state aims to put 940,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road, and 500 electric transit vehicles.

Colorado boasts having the first voter-passed renewable energy standard, which requires all investor-owned utilities to transition 30% of their electricity to renewable energy by 2020.

In 2014, Colorado became the first state to regulate methane emissions from oil and gas, and has been reducing emissions by an estimated 64,000 tons each year.

Connecticut

In 2018, Connecticut passed a bill titled, An Act Concerning Connecticut’s Energy Future, which encourages increasing its renewable portfolio standard from 20% in 2020, to 40% in 2030.

The state’s greenhouse gas emission reduction includes 10% below 1990 levels by 2020 and 80% below 2001 levels by 2050.

In 2019, Connecticut passed legislation that requires the procurement of up to two gigawatts (or 30% of the state’s production) of offshore wind power over the next 11 years.

By 2025, Connecticut aims to put 150,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road.

Delaware

While Delaware has committed to maintaining reduction levels consistent with the Paris agreement, the state is currently developing a climate plan that will identify the best strategies to do so. This is set to be completed by December 2020.

In the meantime, Delaware has:

Provided financial incentives ranging from $1,000 to $3,500 for residents or businesses to buy and lease alternative fuel vehicles.

Issued legislation to protect an estimated 90% of its coastline.

Incentivized businesses from transitioning away from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by creating a Low-Global Warming Potential Refrigerants Program.

Hawaii

Hawaii has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 and has accelerated its renewable energy goals by creating a government Energy Office and new electric vehicle programs.

Hawaii is currently on track to meet below its 1990 level emissions goal in 2020.

The state has committed to using 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Hawaii’s Alternate Fuel Standards Act requires 20% of highway fuel to be provided by alternate fuels by 2020 and 30% by 2030.

Hawaii has passed a Sustainable Initiative goal which aims to double food production by 2020, protect 30% of priority watersheds, manage 30% of marine areas, and implement a biosecurity plan by 2026.

Illinois

Under Governor J.B. Pritzker, Illinois is on a path to achieving 100% renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025.

Illinois’ most significant climate legislation is the 2016 Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA).

FEJA provides $750 million to programs that provide training for new energy jobs.

It also requires the two biggest electric utilities to expand their energy-efficiency programs and reduce waste.

By 2030, it requires a minimum of 3,000 megawatts (MW) of new solar power and 1,300 MW of new wind power to be built.

Maine

In June 2019, Governor Janet Mills signed legislation to create the Maine Climate Council, which is leading efforts to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2030 and at least 80% by 2050.

The state aims to transition to 80% renewable energy by 2030, and 100% by 2050.

A zero-emissions vehicle mandate requires auto manufacturers to offer the cleanest cars available for sale.

Maryland

Maryland aims to achieve a 40% greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030, and proposed legislation encourages 100% clean electricity by 2040 through a new Clean and Renewable Energy Standard.

Maryland aims to create 11,000 new green jobs by 2030.

The Clean Energy Jobs Act outlines a 50% renewable standard by 2030, with 14.5% of this target specifically allocated for solar power.

Maryland is a member of a Multi-State Zero Emissions Vehicles Task Force and has a goal of having 60,000 zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs) on the road by 2020 and 300,000 ZEVs on the road by 2025.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 25% below 1990 levels by 2020 and at least 80% by 2050. The state has invested over $609 million to address climate policy.

In 2018, Massachusetts was named the most energy-efficient state by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy for the eighth year in a row.

The commonwealth has begun implementing a State Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan based on the most accurate science and data to develop effective strategies for climate improvements.

Since 2010, The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center has invested nearly $35 million in more than 250 clean-energy technology companies and climate solutions.

Michigan

Michigan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 20% below 2005 levels by 2020, 80% by 2050, and reach a 15% renewable energy target by next year.

Between 2008 and 2017, Michigan’s coal use declined from 66% to 37%

The Clean, Renewable, and Efficient Energy Act requires all energy suppliers to increase their renewable portfolio from 10% in 2015 to 15% in 2021.

Michigan saw a four percent growth in clean energy jobs from 2017 to 2018, representing over half of the state’s job growth rate during that period.

Minnesota

In 2019, Minnesota pledged to lead the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. The One Minnesota Path to Clean Energy aims to cut air pollution, create green energy jobs, and reduce energy costs.

The state aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 30% below 2005 levels by 2025, and 80% by 2050.

As of 2016, 22% of Minnesota’s electricity has been powered by renewable energy, and that number is expected to double by 2030.

Over 100 community solar projects exist throughout the state, and legislation has set a 10% solar power goal by 2030.

Montana

In 2019, the Montana Climate Solutions Council was formed with the intent of overseeing greenhouse gas neutrality for average annual electric loads by 2035.

In the past six years, Montana has reached a 15% renewable energy standard, doubled its wind capacity, increased its solar capacity four-fold with the installation of six large solar farms, and experienced a 250% increase in solar-powered homes and businesses.

Montana is the fifth largest producer of hydroelectric power, half of which is powered by renewable resources.

Nevada

Nevada is on track to increase its renewable energy portfolio to 50% by 2030, and 100% by 2050.

Each year the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is required to produce an inventory and list of policy options that outline the best practices for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Nevada’s greenhouse gas reduction targets include 28% below 2005 levels by 2025, 45% by 2030, and near-zero emissions by 2050.

Since 2018, the government has been tracking energy consumption for buildings owned or occupied by state agencies in order to identify areas of improvement.

In 2019, Nevada became the fourth state in the country to pledge a 100% renewable energy target.

New Jersey

New Jersey has already reached its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to below 1990 emission levels and is now targeting to reach 80% below 2006 levels by 2050.

New Jersey’s renewable energy target includes reaching 50% by 2030, and 100% by 2050.

In 2018, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation that outlined seven strategies to achieve 100% clean energy. They include: cutting emissions from the transportation and building sectors, deploying renewable energy and clean power generation with a focus on disadvantaged communities, improving energy efficiency, modernizing energy infrastructure, and supporting innovation and economic growth, according to the UN Climate Action Alliance.

In January 2020, Governor Murphy signed legislation that requires builders to consider climate change issues when applying for government approval on new projects.

New Mexico

In 2019, New Mexico passed the Energy Transition Act, which outlines a statewide greenhouse gas reduction target of 45% below 2005 levels by 2030. The state also established a Climate Change Task Force, which is required to identify the best fit emissions-reducing policies.

The Energy Transition Act aims to increase New Mexico’s renewable energy standard (RES) to 40% by 2045 and 50% by 2030 for investor-owned utilities.

By 2040, investor-owned utilities are expected to increase their standard to 80%, and by 2045 the state targets 100% carbon-free sources.

In April of 2019, a $32 million project was initiated to refit 30 state office buildings to be more energy-efficient in Santa Fe.

New York

Under New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the state vows to achieve a carbon-free electricity system by 2040 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% below 1990 levels by 2050.

By 2030, New York is projected to be powered by 70% renewable energy, and 100% by 2040.

In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans to procure the nation’s largest offshore wind power.

Since 2012, the solar power sector has increased by 1,700%, and New York will soon be one of the largest global economies to end the use of coal.

North Carolina

A 2018 executive order in North Carolina sets the stage for a 40% reduction in statewide greenhouse gas emissions, a 40% improvement in state building energy efficiency, and 80,000 zero-emissions vehicles on the roads by 2025.

North Carolina has over 43,000 clean energy jobs and ranks second as the national installer for solar power.

The state’s renewable energy standard requires all investor-owned utilities to power 12.5% of electricity sales from renewable energy resources by 2021.

By 2025 the state aims to have 80,000 zero-emissions vehicles on the road.

Oregon

Oregon is focused on removing coal and doubling down on renewable energy resources. The state has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 10% below 1990 levels by 2020, and 75% by 2050.

Oregon’s Clean Electricity and Coal Transition Act prohibits the largest investor-owned utilities from using coal-powered electricity by 2030 and pledged to double its renewable standard commitment to 50% by 2040.

As of 2019, the state was halfway to its goal of putting 50,000 electric vehicles on the roads.

Oregon’s last coal-fired plant is set to close in 2020.

The state’s low-carbon fuel standard successfully reduced emissions by more than one million tons in 2018.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has pledged to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025 and 80% by 2050.

The state’s Climate Action Act requires the Department of Environmental Protection to provide inventory and analysis on greenhouse gas emissions every three years.

The Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard requires electric companies to supply at least eight percent of their energy from Tier 1 sources by 2021, and 10% from Tier II sources.

Pennsylvania passed a bill that aims to replace 25% of vehicles with electric and hybrid cars by 2025, and the state is currently working with other governments to create an approach that will put a cap on greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation industry.

In 2018, Governor Tom Wolf awarded nearly $30 million for Solar Energy Program projects across 22 counties in order to rapidly expand Pennsylvania’s solar production.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico stands with 24 US states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and target renewable energy options for the future.

Puerto Rico has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% within the next five years and to reach 100% renewable energy by 2050.

The Puerto Rico Pledge for Climate Change is comprised of 10 key goals, including boosting climate change education, supporting reforestation efforts, implementing effective policy changes, and reducing their carbon footprint by half.

The government of Puerto Rico will invest up to $185 million to develop renewable energy projects throughout the island.

Rhode Island

Since 2014, Rhode Island has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 10% below 1990 levels by 2020, 45% by 2035, and 80% by 2050.

In 2017, Rhode Island became the first state to transform the heating sector to using clean, reliable, and affordable technology.

In 2019, Governor Gina Raimondo created a project to build a new large wind farm and to increase the renewable energy portfolio tenfold by 2020.

The state is also focused on creating 20,000 green new jobs in 2020.

Vermont

Vermont’s climate change policy includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% to 95% by 2050. The state also plans to transition to 25% renewable by 2025 and reduce total energy consumption by 15%.

Vermont’s renewable energy goals require electric utilities to provide at least 75% from Tier 1 renewable energy to costumers by 2032.

2025 energy goals include: increasing the amount of renewable energy used for transportation by 10%, increasing the amount used for buildings by 30%, and an increase of 67% for electric power.

Virginia

In 2019, Virginia agreed to transition its electric system toward 30% renewable energy by 2030. The state aims to reach 100% electrical power by wind, solar, or nuclear by 2050.

Since 2014, Virginia has significantly increased its solar output from 17 megawatts in 2014 to 350 in 2019.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind demonstration project is the first step toward developing commercial wind energy off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Air Pollution Control Board is currently working toward a measure that will encourage power plants to decrease carbon emissions by 30% in 2030.

Washington

In 2019, Washington passed a clean energy bill that will target 100% carbon neutrality by 2030, and 100% clean energy by 2045.

Washington currently leads the nation in carbon-free electricity, with nearly 75% of its power coming from renewable resources.

Washington was the first state to initiate state-funded green buildings standards and is projected to reduce energy use in new construction by 70% in 2030.

The state holds the second-highest sales rate for electronic vehicles and has set a goal of putting 50,000 EVs on the roads by 2020. As of July 2019, it had successfully added 46,000 vehicles.

Wisconsin

In 2019, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers became the 21st governor to join the Climate Action Alliance. With this announcement, he pledged for the state to reach 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

Wisconsin has an energy efficiency incentive titled “Focus on Energy” which supports investment in clean energy for homeowners and businesses.

The program is funded by investor-owned utilities, and for every one dollar spent, the state gains $5.93 in benefits. Since 2011, this program has earned Wisconsin $1 billion in net economic benefits.

A 2019 Budget in Brief legislation provides $75 million in bonds for energy projects until 2021, which includes $25 million for renewable-energy projects at state-owned facilities.

As climate change progresses, Stokes told Insider that her biggest piece of advice is “to talk about it.”

“People need to talk about climate change, at least once a day. Many Americans don’t hear about it more than once a year,” Stokes said. “Make it clear to your elected officials that this is a crisis and something that voters really care about.”

“And if you have the ability to remove fossil fuels from your own homes that could really make a difference too.”