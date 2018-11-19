The top 25 states where rich people give away the least money

caption Champagne over charity. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Some rich Americans are more generous than others.

2016 tax returns indicate that the average person making more than $500,000 in the United States donated just under $74,000.

But in states like Alaska and West Virginia, the average rich person donated much less.

Using IRS data, Business Insider ranked how charitable giving differs from state to state.

The IRS publishes data about the number of people who itemize their tax returns every year, and how many people claim which deductions by state and by income bracket.

To arrive at the rankings, we looked at the people who itemized and made between $500,000 and $1 million, and more than $1 million in the year 2016 (the most recent one for which we have data). We looked at how many claimed the itemized deduction for charitable giving. The IRS also indicates how much money was claimed to be donated. Using that information, we could figure out the average claimed donation per $500,000+ income tax return per state.

See where the least charitable rich in America live:

25. South Carolina

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $61,537.53

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 97%

24. Mississippi

source Wikimedia Commons/Mississippi College

Average annual charitable contribution: $60,325.82

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%

23. Indiana

Average annual charitable contribution: $59,789.05

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

22. Kentucky

source Leigh Trail/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $58,410.54

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

21. Connecticut

source Christian Hinkle/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $57,873.77

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

20. North Carolina

source Shutterstock/Jon Bilous

Average annual charitable contribution: $57,453.36

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

19. North Dakota

source Bob Pool/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $57,067.89

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 93%

18. Michigan

source Alexey Stiop/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $55,535.17

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 97%

17. Pennsylvania

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $52,337.59

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

16. Virginia

source Andrei Medvedev/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $52,274.23

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%

15. Wisconsin

Average annual charitable contribution: $51,880.36

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

14. Minnesota

source Susan Rydberg/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $51,297.16

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

13. Louisiana

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $50,829.51

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%

12. Ohio

Average annual charitable contribution: $50,738.29

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%

11. Iowa

source From listing on Trulia

Average annual charitable contribution: $50,434.92

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 97%

10. Arizona

source From listing on Trulia

Average annual charitable contribution: $48,670.15

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%

9. Maryland

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $48,452.67

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

8. New Mexico

source Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $47,200.95

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 92%

7. Delaware

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Average annual charitable contribution: $42,356.20

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

6. Hawaii

source From listing on Trulia

Average annual charitable contribution: $40,960.00

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 90%

5. Rhode Island

source From listing on Trulia

Average annual charitable contribution: $38,207.96

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%

4. Maine

Average annual charitable contribution: $38,201.66

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%

3. New Jersey

Average annual charitable contribution: $37,368.90

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%

2. Alaska

source From listing on Trulia

Average annual charitable contribution: $36,124.63

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 94%

1. West Virginia

Average annual charitable contribution: $31,313.68

Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 92%