The top 25 states where rich people give away the least money

- source
- Samir Hussein/Getty Images
- Some rich Americans are more generous than others.
- 2016 tax returns indicate that the average person making more than $500,000 in the United States donated just under $74,000.
- But in states like Alaska and West Virginia, the average rich person donated much less.
The charitable spending habits of wealthy Americans vary greatly across the US.
The average person making over $500,000 in the United States donated just under $74,000, according to 2016 tax returns.
But in states like West Virginia, New Jersey, and Alaska, the rich tend to be less giving. The average charitable contribution in West Virginia was $31,314 last year.
Using IRS data, Business Insider ranked how charitable giving differs from state to state.
The IRS publishes data about the number of people who itemize their tax returns every year, and how many people claim which deductions by state and by income bracket.
To arrive at the rankings, we looked at the people who itemized and made between $500,000 and $1 million, and more than $1 million in the year 2016 (the most recent one for which we have data). We looked at how many claimed the itemized deduction for charitable giving. The IRS also indicates how much money was claimed to be donated. Using that information, we could figure out the average claimed donation per $500,000+ income tax return per state.
See where the least charitable rich in America live:
25. South Carolina
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $61,537.53
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 97%
24. Mississippi
- source
- Wikimedia Commons/Mississippi College
Average annual charitable contribution: $60,325.82
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%
23. Indiana
- source
- Sean Pavone/shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $59,789.05
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
22. Kentucky
- source
- Leigh Trail/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $58,410.54
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
21. Connecticut
- source
- Christian Hinkle/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $57,873.77
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
20. North Carolina
- source
- Shutterstock/Jon Bilous
Average annual charitable contribution: $57,453.36
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
19. North Dakota
- source
- Bob Pool/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $57,067.89
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 93%
18. Michigan
- source
- Alexey Stiop/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $55,535.17
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 97%
17. Pennsylvania
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $52,337.59
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
16. Virginia
- source
- Andrei Medvedev/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $52,274.23
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%
15. Wisconsin
- source
- Appleton Downtown/Facebook
Average annual charitable contribution: $51,880.36
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
14. Minnesota
- source
- Susan Rydberg/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $51,297.16
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
13. Louisiana
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $50,829.51
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%
12. Ohio
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $50,738.29
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%
11. Iowa
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Average annual charitable contribution: $50,434.92
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 97%
10. Arizona
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Average annual charitable contribution: $48,670.15
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%
9. Maryland
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $48,452.67
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
8. New Mexico
- source
- Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $47,200.95
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 92%
7. Delaware
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $42,356.20
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
6. Hawaii
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Average annual charitable contribution: $40,960.00
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 90%
5. Rhode Island
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Average annual charitable contribution: $38,207.96
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 96%
4. Maine
- source
- sean pavone/shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $38,201.66
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%
3. New Jersey
Average annual charitable contribution: $37,368.90
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 95%
2. Alaska
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Average annual charitable contribution: $36,124.63
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 94%
1. West Virginia
- source
- SFP/Shutterstock
Average annual charitable contribution: $31,313.68
Percentage of people making $500,000+ a year who donate: 92%