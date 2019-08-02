42 states have or are moving towards legalizing sports betting – here are the states where sports betting is legal

caption Legal sports betting is on the rise. source JaviC on flickr

The Wire Act of 1961 has concerned some in the sports betting industry because of it’s unclear rulings.

The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was challenged in court when New Jersey attempted to allow sports betting by working around the federal law. The PASPA gave leagues, such as the NCAA and all four major professional sports leagues, the ability to challenge betting laws in court.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the PASPA was unconstitutional because it infringed upon states’ rights.

As a result, states are free to decide whether they want to pass legislation to legalize sports betting.

Since the ruling, 11 states have legalized sports betting within their borders, including New York and New Jersey.

Seven states have also passed a law to make sports betting legal, but they are pending a launch date. Essentially, having a launch date allows states to ensure all rules are established and casinos are ready to go.

There are also 24 states that still have pending legislation. Many states that have proposed a bill have adjourned their state legislatures prior to a vote.

Colorado is the next state to have sports betting on the public ballot after it was approved by legislatures and the governor. Voters will be able to vote for or against sports betting on the November 2019 ballot.

The Wire Act of 1961 has also brought about concerns for online sports betting. The Wire Act was enacted as a means to prevent organized crime and was created before the internet came into play.

In 2011, the Obama administration ruled the Wire Act did not apply to online gaming. However, in 2018, the ruling was revised by the Trump administration and stated the law prohibited all forms of online gaming.

The ruling was challenged in court by New Hampshire and the interpretation was said to be invalid. The Wire Act only applies to sports betting that crosses state lines. It is believed that a final ruling is still yet to come, which could impact the sports betting industry.

Below are the states with legal sports betting and states that have legal sports betting, pending launch.

Arkansas

source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In November 2018, state residents approved expanding casino gaming in Arkansas by voting on the midterm election ballot. The state became the eighth to legalize sports betting.

The constitutional amendment does not allow for statewide online and mobile sports betting.

54.1% of voters voted for casino gaming licenses. Properties were required to submit sports betting applications by summer 2019.

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas was the first sportsbook to open. It began operations on July 1.

Delaware

source Mark Makela/Getty Images

Since the Supreme Court decision in 2018, Delaware was the first state to legalize sports betting.

In 2009, the state passed a law that permitted the lottery to offer expanded forms of parlay before the federal ban.

The state was able to roll out sportsbooks so quickly because it was grandfathered to offer parlay betting during the federal ban.

Sportsbooks were built within casinos to prepare for the day they became legal. The three casinos started taking bets on June 5, 2018.

Illinois

caption Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the gambling expansion plan in June 2019. source REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Illinois’ state legislature passed a bill to legalize physical sportsbooks and online sports betting in June 2019.

Online betting won’t occur within the first 18 months in order to give casinos a head start on taking bets.

Sportsbooks are pending a launch date in Illinois.

Indiana

source Irina Dainakova/Shutterstock.com

Indiana legalized sports betting on May 8, 2019. The law allows for statewide mobile betting, which was originally stripped from the bill during the early process. It also prohibits betting on esports and amateur athletes under 18.

13 locations have been approved to take bets beginning on September 1, when sports betting launches in Illinois. 10 of the locations are casinos, while three are off-track betting sites.

Iowa

Iowa legalized sports betting in May 2019. Under the law, those 21 and older can gamble. Casinos that are approved for sportsbooks must be able to protect accounts and problem gamblers. 18 casinos were granted a license.

Mobile betting is also allowed under the law, but a person must first travel to a casino to prove age and identity, as well as set up an account. In-person registration is required until Jan. 1, 2021.

The state will launch betting on August 15.

Mississippi

source Nick_Nick / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi legalized sports betting in 2018. 23 properties now offer sports betting since launching on August 1, 2018.

Under current law, mobile betting is only permitted to those physically present in a licensed casino. No mobile or online wagering is allowed off the grounds of a casino.

Montana

Montana became the first state in 2019 to legalize sports betting. The state lottery will oversee a system of wagering through kiosks and mobile applications.

There is no launch date, but efforts are being made to have kiosks ready for the NFL season in September.

Nevada

Nevada legalized sports betting in 1949. It was the first state to regulate sports betting and was grandfathered in after the PASPA was passed to prohibit future state expansion. As a result, Nevada had a legal monopoly of sports betting until the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban.

The state is also home to the world’s largest sportsbook at Westgate. It is known as the gold standard.

New Hampshire

source wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire legalized sports betting in June 2019. While most states allow betting to those 21 and older, New Hampshire is one of the states where someone must be 18 years old to bet.

Remote authorization for online betting is authorized, but in-state collegiate betting is not allowed.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu supports the bill, but it is still waiting for his signature.

New Jersey

New Jersey sports betting launched in 2018 after being signed into law in June. It is one of the largest markets in the country. Sportsbooks exist at casinos, tracks, and online via mobile apps.

The legal betting age is 21, but those who are 18 can bet on horse races.

New Mexico

source Axel Heimken/picture alliance/Getty Images

While sports betting is not actually authorized in New Mexico, two casinos have sportsbooks.

The tribes are operating under the belief that the sports betting is a ‘Class III’ game. The Code of Regulations Title 25 section 502.4 defines sports betting as a ‘Class III’ game.

The Santa Ana Star Casino and Hotel and the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder both have sports books.

New York

A constitutional change to add up to seven private casinos within the state was approved by voters in 2013. The state also passed a law to add sports betting if the federal government were to lift its ban.

Once the ban was lifted, New York moved ahead with these plans. In June 2019, the New York Gaming Commission unanimously approved guidelines for sports betting facilities across Upstate New York. These guidelines include rules and regulations for licensing, opening, and operating facilities.

As for mobile betting, any progress is currently stalled until the next legislative session begins.

North Carolina

source George Rose / Getty Images

Sports betting officially became legal in North Carolina on July 26, 2019. The law allows the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to operate retail sportsbooks at two casinos in the Appalachian Mountains.

The law does not allow for mobile betting. The state’s launch date for a sportsbook is yet to be announced.

Oregon

source Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Oregon was one of the four states grandfathered in when the PASPA law was passed in 1992. However, the industry was not regulated.

After the Supreme Court lifted the ban, the Oregon Lottery announced that they would need no new legislation to reintroduce sports betting.

There is no set launch date, but the state plans to have mobile and retail operations prior to the 2019 NFL season, according to The Oregonian. Mobile betting is planned to be introduced first, followed by retail locations.

Pennsylvania

source Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Pennsylvania was one of the first states to pass a law authorizing sports betting. Online sports betting is also legalized. Sports betting was officially launched in November 2018.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board required all sportsbooks to successfully launch before being able to partake in online betting.

Online sports betting launched on May 31, 2019.

Rhode Island

source REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Rhode Island legalized sports betting in 2018, but that didn’t include mobile betting. It had previously been approved by voters but was formally authorized via the state budget in 2018.

The state initially opened two casinos, which made sports betting limited.

In March 2019, lawmakers expanded the legislation to include online and mobile betting. No launch date has been set.

Tennessee

Sports betting became legal in Tennessee on April 30, 2019. While Gov. Bill Lee, did not sign the bill because he does not believe in sports gambling, he allowed it to become a law.

The law allows for mobile and online betting. There will be no physical locations.

There is currently no launch date.

West Virginia

caption A DraftKings logo is displayed on a board inside of the DFS Players Conference in New York November 13, 2015. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

West Virginia legalized sports betting in August 2018 and online betting in December 2018.

BetLucky Sportsbook was the state’s mobile betting app, but the app went offline in early March, along with Mardi Gras Casino and Wheeling Island Casino being suspended.

DraftKings was supposed to launch in the state in June 2019, but the federal Wire Act has delayed its launch.

