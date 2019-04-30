The 15 states with the most Miss USA winners

caption Last year’s Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers, was the first from Nebraska. source Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Miss USA has been crowning winners since 1952.

The prestigious competition boasts the most winners from Texas with nine.

Reigning Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers became the first winner from Nebraska.

The pageant is scheduled to air live Thursday on Fox.

Every year 51 women compete in the Miss USA pageant for a chance at representing the United States for a year in the areas of philanthropy, service and other initiatives, as well as competing in the Miss Universe competition.

One state has bragging rights when it comes to yielding the most winners at nine, while more than a dozen have yet to take home the Miss USA prize at all. In between are a lot of ties.

Here are the states with the most Miss USA winners.

Texas takes the crown with the most Miss USA titles at nine.

In fact, a candidate from The Lone Star State won five years in a row during the 1980s, from 1985 until 1989. Although a contestant from Texas hasn’t worn the crown since 2008, that hasn’t stopped the southern state from producing the most champions.

California is a close runner-up with six.

caption Miss USA 2011, Alyssa Campanella, participates in the 60th annual Miss Universe beauty pageant, held at the Credicard Hall in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 12, 2011. source YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Texas could possibly be dethroned in the next several years. With six winners to their name, California has the distinction of generating the second most champions. The last winner from The Golden State came in 2011.

New York is the first state in a four-way tie for third with four winners.

caption Kimberly Ann Pressler, Miss New York (L) takes the Miss USA crown. The runner up was Morgan Tandy High, Miss Tennessee. source /AFP/Getty Images

This year’s winner could break a four-way tie for third place. The first of these states is New York. The Empire State last won in 1999.

The District of Columbia is the next state in the tie.

caption Deshauna Barber won in 2016. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Washington, D.C. is the next state that has scooped up four wins. Having not produced a winner since 2002, District of Columbia won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

Illinois is the last state to come in third, but hasn’t won the title in quite some time.

caption Bob Barker and Amanda Jones (Miss Illinois) during 1973 Miss USA Pageant at Broadway Theater in New York City, New York, United States. source Ron Galella/WireImage

Illinois is the final state in the tie with four, as well. Though the state has snapped up quite a few titles, a woman from Illinois has not taken Miss USA since 1974.

With another tie, Michigan is the first of three states to claim three Miss USA winners.

Rima Fakih, who last won for Michigan in 2010, was the first Arab-American and first Muslim Miss USA titleholder. Another notable winner from the state is Bravo star Kenya Moore, who took the crown in 1993.

Louisiana can also claim three Miss USA winners.

Louisiana has also had three participants go on to be Miss USA. One of the most notable, Ali Landry, who won in 1996, went on to be a successful actress and model.

South Carolina is the final state in the tie for fourth place.

Although South Carolina has also clinched three wins, a Miss USA has not come from that state since 1994. But Shawn Weatherly, pictured above, did go on to be Miss Universe in 1980.

A whopping seven states hold two titles each, including North Carolina.

caption Miss USA 2009 Kristen Dalton poses at the 2009 Miss USA Pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 19, 2009, in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

North Carolina’s Kristen Dalton was the most recent winner from the southern state in 2009.

Ohio last won in 1981.

caption Kim Seelbrede took the Miss USA crown in 1981. source Dan Brinzac/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images

Kim Seelbrede, pictured above, was the most recent winner from Ohio.

Virginia’s two wins were consecutive.

caption Wendy Dascomb. May 29, 1969. source Vic DeLucia/New York Post/Photo Archives, LLC via Getty Images

Virginia is the next state in this massive tie. Its two Miss USA wins were back-to-back in 1969 and 1970.

Utah can claim two Miss USAs, one of whom was also Miss Universe.

Though there are many states in the tie for fourth, only one woman from these states has gone on to win Miss Universe: Utah’s Linda Bement in 1960, pictured above.

Maryland’s two wins have been particularly unusual ones.

caption Donald Trump crowns the new Miss USA Nana Meriwether (C) alongside newly appointed Miss Universe Olivia Culpo (L) at the Trump Tower January 9, 2013. Nana Meriwether, first runner up in the Miss USA 2012 Pageant will be taking over Miss USA’s reign after Olivia Culpo won the Miss Universe 2012 title, the last time this happened was 1997 source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Though Maryland has claims two titles, they haven’t been exactly traditional. Its first winner, Mary Leona Gage, won in 1957 but was disqualified after judges found out that she had lied about her age and that she had a husband and two children. The rules still stand today that no contestant is allowed to be married or have been pregnant.

Its second winner, Nana Meriwether, was not crowned at the ceremony, but took over the crown after the 2012 winner, Olivia Culpo, took over as Miss Universe.

Tennessee last crowned a winner in 2007.

caption Miss Tennessee USA Rachel Smith (L) is crowned Miss USA 2007 by Tara Conner, Miss USA 2006. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tennessee’s two winners were in the early aughts, one in 2000 and one in 2007.

Massachusetts also crowned two winners fairly close together.

The final state in the two-win tie, Massachusetts crowned a winner in 1998 and 2003.

But 17 states have yet to experience Miss USA victory.

caption Last year’s Miss USA was the first from Nebraska. source Fox

Some of these states include Georgia, Oregon, Alaska, and Montana. But this could all change after this year. After all, Nebraska did so last year, with Sarah Rose Summers becoming the state’s first winner in the competition’s 67-year history and 18 other states have one title to their names, as well.

Reigning Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers will crown her successor live in a two-hour special event Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.