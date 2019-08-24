The 9 states in the US where people have the most money in savings

People in the states with the highest incomes and highest costs of living don’t necessarily have the most in the bank, data from GOBankingRates shows.

Survey respondents reported the highest savings balances in North Dakota and Nebraska, where a quarter of residents surveyed said they had more than $10,000 in savings.

Other states that made the list include Michigan and Nevada, along with several traditionally expensive New England states.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Household savings vary greatly across the US.

GOBankingRates surveyed about 5,000 Americans in 2019 about how much they have in savings and investment accounts, excluding savings for retirement. The survey found people living in states with traditionally high incomes and costs of living, like California and Washington, don’t always have the most wealth in the bank.

Here are the nine states where more than 15% of respondents reported having over $10,000 in savings.

9. Maryland

source Shutterstock

Maryland just barely beats out Massachusetts for the ninth spot on the list, by just 0.2%

Percentage reporting between $10,000 and $20,000 in savings: 5.8%

Percentage reporting over $20,000: 10.1%

8. Oregon

source Shutterstock

Oregon is the only west coast state to break into the top nine.

Percentage reporting between $10,000 and $20,000 in savings: 5.7%

Percentage reporting over $20,000: 11.3%

7. New Jersey

source Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock

This east coast state might have a high cost of living, but its residents also tend to have quite a bit of money in savings.

Percentage reporting between $10,000 and $20,000 in savings: 5.4%

Percentage reporting over $20,000: 12%

6. Delaware

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Delaware might be a small state, but its residents seem to have pretty large savings accounts.

Percentage reporting between $10,000 and $20,000 in savings: 5.9%

Percentage reporting over $20,000: 11.8%

5. Michigan

source Shutterstock/Ostrows2

Michigan residents’ high savings balances earn the state a spot in the top five.

Percentage reporting between $10,000 and $20,000 in savings: 8.7%

Percentage reporting over $20,000: 9.5%

4. Nevada

Nevada’s big savers help earn this western state one of the top spots on the list.

Percentage reporting between $10,000 and $20,000 in savings: 3.1%

Percentage reporting over $20,000: 15.6%

3. New Hampshire

New Hampshire is also ranked as one of the richest states, so it’s not a shock to see it taking one of the top spots on this list.

Percentage reporting between $10,000 and $20,000 in savings: 5%

Percentage reporting over $20,000: 15%

1. (Tie) North Dakota

source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A large presence in the oil industry and relatively low costs of living have allowed many residents to save wealth in South Dakota.

Percentage reporting between $10,000 and $20,000 in savings: 25%

Percentage reporting over $20,000: 0%

1. (Tie) Nebraska

source Shutterstock

With a quarter of residents reporting more than $10,000 in savings, Nebraska ties for the top spot.

Percentage reporting between $10,000 and $20,000 in savings: 12.5%

Percentage reporting over $20,000: 12.5%