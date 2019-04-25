The 15 states with the largest middle class

- source
- The size of the American middle class varies from state to state.
- Using data from the US Census Bureau, we found how many households fall between 2/3 and 200% of the median household income in each state.
- Here are the 15 states with the largest share of households falling in that middle-income group.
The number of Americans who have middle-class incomes varies from state to state.
The middle class faces a few major financial challenges compared to their wealthier peers. According to an INSIDER/Morning Consult poll, respondents who described themselves as “middle class” as opposed to “affluent” had higher levels of debt and smaller retirement savings accounts.
We recently took a look at the US states with the smallest middle classes. Here are 15 states where the middle class is quite a bit larger.
In an analysis of class in America, the Pew Research Center classified households as middle-income if they fell between 2/3 and 200% of the national median household income. We used that definition to find how many households in each US state had middle-class incomes.
According to the US Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey, the median household income that year (the most recent for which data is available) was $60,336. Using data from the Minnesota Population Center’s 2017 American Community Survey Integrated Public-Use Microdata Series, we counted up how many households in each state had incomes between 2/3 of that median (or $40,224) and double that median (or $120,672).
Here are the 15 states with the largest share of households falling in that middle-income bracket, along with the share of lower-income households below 2/3 the national median, and the share of upper-income households above 200%:
15. Colorado: 47.7% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 29.2%
Share of higher-income households: 23.1%
14. Maine: 47.9% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 37.3%
Share of higher-income households: 14.8%
13. Vermont: 48.1% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 36.2%
Share of higher-income households: 15.7%
12. Idaho: 48.2% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 39.1%
Share of higher-income households: 12.7%
11. South Dakota: 48.3% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 36.9%
Share of higher-income households: 14.8%
10. Wisconsin: 48.7% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 35.2%
Share of higher-income households: 16.1%
9. Minnesota: 48.8% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 29.2%
Share of higher-income households: 22.0%
8. Kansas: 48.9% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 35.9%
Share of higher-income households: 15.3%
7. Nevada: 49.3% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 35.0%
Share of higher-income households: 15.7%
6. Alaska: 49.8% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 25.2%
Share of higher-income households: 25.0%
5. Iowa: 50.0% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 34.5%
Share of higher-income households: 15.5%
4. Nebraska: 50.1% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 34.5%
Share of higher-income households: 15.4%
3. North Dakota: 50.1% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 33.0%
Share of higher-income households: 16.9%
2. Wyoming: 50.5% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 34.2%
Share of higher-income households: 15.2%
1. Utah: 52.5% of households are middle income
Share of lower-income households: 28.0%
Share of higher-income households: 19.5%