The 15 states with the largest middle class

The size of the American middle class varies from state to state.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we found how many households fall between 2/3 and 200% of the median household income in each state.

Here are the 15 states with the largest share of households falling in that middle-income group.

The number of Americans who have middle-class incomes varies from state to state.

The middle class faces a few major financial challenges compared to their wealthier peers. According to an INSIDER/Morning Consult poll, respondents who described themselves as “middle class” as opposed to “affluent” had higher levels of debt and smaller retirement savings accounts.

We recently took a look at the US states with the smallest middle classes. Here are 15 states where the middle class is quite a bit larger.

In an analysis of class in America, the Pew Research Center classified households as middle-income if they fell between 2/3 and 200% of the national median household income. We used that definition to find how many households in each US state had middle-class incomes.

According to the US Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey, the median household income that year (the most recent for which data is available) was $60,336. Using data from the Minnesota Population Center’s 2017 American Community Survey Integrated Public-Use Microdata Series, we counted up how many households in each state had incomes between 2/3 of that median (or $40,224) and double that median (or $120,672).

Here are the 15 states with the largest share of households falling in that middle-income bracket, along with the share of lower-income households below 2/3 the national median, and the share of upper-income households above 200%:

15. Colorado: 47.7% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 29.2%

Share of higher-income households: 23.1%

14. Maine: 47.9% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 37.3%

Share of higher-income households: 14.8%

13. Vermont: 48.1% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 36.2%

Share of higher-income households: 15.7%

12. Idaho: 48.2% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 39.1%

Share of higher-income households: 12.7%

11. South Dakota: 48.3% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 36.9%

Share of higher-income households: 14.8%

10. Wisconsin: 48.7% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 35.2%

Share of higher-income households: 16.1%

9. Minnesota: 48.8% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 29.2%

Share of higher-income households: 22.0%

8. Kansas: 48.9% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 35.9%

Share of higher-income households: 15.3%

7. Nevada: 49.3% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 35.0%

Share of higher-income households: 15.7%

6. Alaska: 49.8% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 25.2%

Share of higher-income households: 25.0%

5. Iowa: 50.0% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 34.5%

Share of higher-income households: 15.5%

4. Nebraska: 50.1% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 34.5%

Share of higher-income households: 15.4%

3. North Dakota: 50.1% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 33.0%

Share of higher-income households: 16.9%

2. Wyoming: 50.5% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 34.2%

Share of higher-income households: 15.2%

1. Utah: 52.5% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 28.0%

Share of higher-income households: 19.5%