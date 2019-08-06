The 20 states with the highest number of inexperienced teachers

source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Students all around the country are winding down the final days of summer freedom and resetting their brains for a new school year. For most students, the coming semester will bring fresh classes, new friends, and of course, a new teacher.

But many of those teachers will have little if any teaching experience.

Having experienced teachers can lead to direct benefits for school children. According to research released by The Learning Policy Institute, increased teacher experience correlates with improved child test scores. Due in part to a lack of funding for public education systems, schools are hiring less often, and when they do, those new teachers tend to lack years of formal experience. A report released earlier this year by the Economic Policy Institute warns of a coming public school teacher shortage.

“The teacher shortage is real, large and growing, and worse than we thought,” the report reads. “When indicators of teacher quality (certification, relevant training, experience, etc.) are taken into account, the shortage is even more acute than currently estimated, with high-poverty schools suffering the most from the shortage of credentialed teachers.”

Teacher shortages impact states across the country, but not all states experience the gulf equally. To determine which states had the least experienced teachers, INSIDER reviewed government data from the National Center for Education Statistics and found which states had the highest percentage of educators teaching for less than three years. INSIDER then contrasted that data with personal finance site WalletHub’s overall state public school rankings.

While some of the states with the least educated teachers were also ranked amongst the worst public school systems, some were not. Massachusetts’ public school system, for example, has the best public schools according to Wallet Hub, yet it ranked seventh among the states with the least experienced teachers. All of that’s to say that teacher experience is only one of many factors that goes into determining how well a student will perform in school and the quality of the school system overall.

20: Indiana’s public school system is ranked 22nd nationally and 10% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 64,000

Average teacher salary: $50,554

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 2.2%

19: Connecticut has the third best public school system, and 10% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 44,900

Average teacher salary: $72,561

Percent of teachers less than a bachelor’s degree: N/A

18: Kentucky has the 13th best public school system, and 10.1% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 46,800

Average teacher salary: $52,339

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 5.1%

17: Mississippi’s education system is ranked 48th, and 10.3% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 37,600

Average teacher salary: $42,925

Percent of teachers less than a bachelor’s degree: 5.3%

16: Missouri’s education system is ranked 30th and 10.4% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 68,700

Average teacher salary: $48,293

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 4.4%

15: Idaho’s education system is ranked 32nd and 10.4% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 16,300

Average teacher salary: $47,504

Percent of teachers less than a bachelor’s degree: 4.6%

14: Wisconsin’s education system is ranked 11th and 10.6% of its teaches have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 66,8000

Average teacher salary: $54,998

Percent of teachers less than a bachelor’s degree: 2.7%

13: Tennessee’s education system is ranked 34th and 10.6 percent of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 76,5000

Average teacher salary data: $48,456

Percent of teachers less than a bachelor’s degree: 4.4%

12: Nebraska’s education system is ranked eighth and 10.6 percent of teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 23,900

Average teacher salary: $52,338

Percent of teachers less than a bachelor’s degree: 2.7%

11: Colorado’s education system is ranked 12th and 10.8% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 55,900

Average teacher salary: $46,506

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 2.8%

10: Arkansas’ public education system is ranked 41st and 11.5% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 37,700

Average teacher salary: $48,616

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 3.7%

9: West Virginia’s public education system is ranked 47th and 12% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 24,200

Average teacher salary: $45,701

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 3.1%

8: North Dakota has the ninth best public education system, and 12.2% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 10,300

Average teacher salary: $51,618

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 6.9%

7: Massachusetts has the highest ranked public education system but 12.4% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 79,200

Average teacher salary: $77,804

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 3.9%

6: Kansas’ public education system is ranked 20th, and 12.5% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 36,500

Average teacher salary: $47,984

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 3.8%

5: Delaware’s public education system is ranked 12th, and 12.6 percent of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 9,300

Average teacher salary: $60,214

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 4%

4: Alaska’s education system is ranked 42nd, and 12.9% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 7,500

Average teacher salary: $68,138

Percent of teachers less than a bachelor’s degree: 4.4%

3: Vermont has the fifth best education system and 12.9% of it teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 9,400

Average teacher salary: $60,187

Percent of teachers with less than a bachelor’s degree: 6.6%

2: Utah’s public education system is ranked 23rd and 15% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 27,900

Average teacher salary data: $47,244

Percent of teachers less than a bachelor’s degree: 4.2%

1: Arizona’s education system is ranked 49th and 16.4% of its teachers have worked for less than three years.

Total number of teachers: 61,700

Average teacher salary: $47,403

Percent of teachers less than a bachelor’s degree: 4.6%

