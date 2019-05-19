caption Hubert Joly, CEO of Best Buy. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

There are 195,530 CEOs employed in the United States.

California tops the list of states with most chief executives, at a whopping 30,290 CEOs.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 15 states with the most CEOs.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), we found which states have the highest concentration of chief executives. California topped the list by a wide margin, with 30,290 CEOs, while runner-up Florida had 20,860. Many of the Golden State’s top execs come from the tech industry, including Tim Cook (Apple) and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook). Florida has a wide range of businesses, including supermarket chain Publix and cruises such as Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

According to BLS’s data, the average California CEO makes $228,270 a year, while the average Florida CEO makes a relatively smaller $187,870 a year. However, the avergae CEO of an S&P 500 company made over $1 million a month in 2018. CEO salaries have drawn criticism in recent years for being large relative to average company salary. For example, the CEO of McDonald’s earned 3,101 times what an average McDonald’s employee earned.

Some of the richest names in business didn’t make the list, though. Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is based in Washington, which is home to only 3,690 CEOs.

Here are the 15 states with the most CEOs.

Ohio has 4,420 CEOs

caption Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 0.815

Average annual salary: $201,100

Utah has 4,850 CEOs

caption Ruzwana Bashir, founder & CEO of Peek. source Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 3.33

Average annual salary: $165,020

Wisconsin has 5,240 CEOs

caption Jonas Prising, CEO of ManpowerGroup. source Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.841

Average annual salary: $154,820

Texas has 5,260 CEOs

caption Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell. source Mikhail Klimentyev/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 0.434

Average annual salary: $239,680

Virginia has 5,760 CEOs

caption Christopher J. Nassetta, CEO of Hilton Hotels. source AFP/Stringer/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.502

Average annual salary: $228,540

Minnesota has 5,970 CEOs

caption Hubert Joly, CEO of Best Buy. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.083

Average annual salary: $195,320

Georgia has 6,260 CEOs

caption Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.424

Average annual salary: $218,590

Pennsylvania has 6,540 CEOs

caption Brian L. Roberts, CEO of Comcast. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.118

Average annual salary: $231,120

Arizona has 6,630 CEOs

caption William Amelio, CEO of Avnet. source Roslan Rahman/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.375

Average annual salary: $194,360

Tennessee has 6,680 CEOs

caption Greg Sandfort, CEO of Tractor Supply Company. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.259

Average annual salary: $152,730

Massachusetts has 7,990 CEOs

caption Sheila Marcelo, CEO of Care.com. source Care.com

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.236

Average annual salary: $221,810

Illinois has 9,650 CEOs

caption Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of Boeing. source Jim Young-Pool/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.611

Average annual salary: $230,070

New York has 10,430 CEOs

caption Stephen Burke, CEO of NBCUniversal. source Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversal

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.111

Average annual salary: $220,040

Florida has 20,860 CEOs

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.423

Average annual salary: $187,870

California has 30,290 CEOs

caption Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.781

Average annual salary: $228,270