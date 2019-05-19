- source

- There are 195,530 CEOs employed in the United States.
- California tops the list of states with most chief executives, at a whopping 30,290 CEOs.
- Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 15 states with the most CEOs.
The United States is full of CEOs – 195,530, to be exact.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), we found which states have the highest concentration of chief executives. California topped the list by a wide margin, with 30,290 CEOs, while runner-up Florida had 20,860. Many of the Golden State’s top execs come from the tech industry, including Tim Cook (Apple) and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook). Florida has a wide range of businesses, including supermarket chain Publix and cruises such as Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises.
According to BLS’s data, the average California CEO makes $228,270 a year, while the average Florida CEO makes a relatively smaller $187,870 a year. However, the avergae CEO of an S&P 500 company made over $1 million a month in 2018. CEO salaries have drawn criticism in recent years for being large relative to average company salary. For example, the CEO of McDonald’s earned 3,101 times what an average McDonald’s employee earned.
Some of the richest names in business didn’t make the list, though. Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is based in Washington, which is home to only 3,690 CEOs.
Here are the 15 states with the most CEOs.
Ohio has 4,420 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 0.815
Average annual salary: $201,100
Utah has 4,850 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 3.33
Average annual salary: $165,020
Wisconsin has 5,240 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.841
Average annual salary: $154,820
Texas has 5,260 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 0.434
Average annual salary: $239,680
Virginia has 5,760 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.502
Average annual salary: $228,540
Minnesota has 5,970 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.083
Average annual salary: $195,320
Georgia has 6,260 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.424
Average annual salary: $218,590
Pennsylvania has 6,540 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.118
Average annual salary: $231,120
Arizona has 6,630 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.375
Average annual salary: $194,360
Tennessee has 6,680 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.259
Average annual salary: $152,730
Massachusetts has 7,990 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.236
Average annual salary: $221,810
Illinois has 9,650 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.611
Average annual salary: $230,070
New York has 10,430 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.111
Average annual salary: $220,040
Florida has 20,860 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 2.423
Average annual salary: $187,870
California has 30,290 CEOs
CEOs per 1,000 jobs: 1.781
Average annual salary: $228,270