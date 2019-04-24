The 15 states with the smallest middle class

source Getty Images

The size of the American middle class varies from state to state.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we found how many households fall between 2/3 and 200% of the median household income in each state.

Here are the 15 states with the smallest share of households falling in that middle-income group.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The fate of the middle class is one of the central concerns of American politics and economics. How many people fall in the middle class varies from state to state.

In an analysis of class in America, the Pew Research Center classified households as middle-income if they fell between 2/3 and 200% of the national median household income. We used that definition to find how many households in each US state had middle-class incomes.

According to the US Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey, the median household income that year (the most recent for which data is available) was $60,336. Using data from the Minnesota Population Center’s 2017 American Community Survey Integrated Public-Use Microdata Series, we counted up how many households in each state had incomes between 2/3 of that median (or $40,224) and double that median (or $120,672).

Washington, DC, had a smaller middle class than any state, with just 36.6% of households in the capital in the middle-income bracket. Because it is not a state, we’ve omitted it from the following list.

Here are the 15 states with the smallest share of households falling in that middle-income bracket, along with the share of lower-income households below 2/3 the national median, and the share of upper-income households above 200%:

15. Georgia: 45.0% of households are middle income

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of lower-income households: 37.6%

Share of higher-income households: 17.4%

14. South Carolina: 44.8% of households are middle income

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Share of lower-income households: 41.7%

Share of higher-income households: 13.5%

13. Connecticut: 44.2% of households are middle income

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Share of lower-income households: 27.6%

Share of higher-income households: 28.2%

12. Arkansas: 43.9% of households are middle income

source Wikimedia Commons

Share of lower-income households: 45.0%

Share of higher-income households: 11.1%

11. Rhode Island: 43.5% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 34.9%

Share of higher-income households: 21.6%

10. Kentucky: 43.4% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 44.0%

Share of higher-income households: 12.6%

9. California: 43.1% of households are middle income

source Pius Lee/Shutterstock

Share of lower-income households: 29.7%

Share of higher-income households: 27.2%

8. Alabama: 43.0% of households are middle income

source Robert Donovan via Wikimedia Commons

Share of lower-income households: 44.3%

Share of higher-income households: 12.8%

7. Mississippi: 42.4% of households are middle income

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Share of lower-income households: 48.0%

Share of higher-income households: 9.6%

6. New Mexico: 42.2% of households are middle income

source Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock

Share of lower-income households: 45.6%

Share of higher-income households: 12.2%

5. New Jersey: 42.2% of households are middle income

source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Share of lower-income households: 26.6%

Share of higher-income households: 31.1%

4. New York: 42.0% of households are middle income

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Share of lower-income households: 33.6%

Share of higher-income households: 24.4%

3. West Virginia: 42.0% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 47.9%

Share of higher-income households: 10.2%

2. Louisiana: 40.9% of households are middle income

source GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Share of lower-income households: 45.7%

Share of higher-income households: 13.3%

1. Massachusetts: 40.7% of households are middle income

Share of lower-income households: 29.0%

Share of higher-income households: 30.3%